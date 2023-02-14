Improvements at the intersection of Wilson Avenue and 15th Street, shown here Monday morning,have been ongoing for some time but the area will close completely Feb. 20 for construction of a new roundabout.
Andy Tullis/The Bulletin
The intersection of Wilson Avenue and 15th Street will close Feb. 20 for at least two months to finish construction of a new roundabout.
Bend has more than 40 roundabouts, and soon it will have one more.
Improvements at the intersection of Wilson Avenue and 15th Street have been under construction for some time but the area will close completely from Feb. 20 until late April or early May for construction of a new roundabout.
The roundabout is a part of a larger project on Wilson Avenue, stretching from Second Street to 15th Street, that is designed to improve safety. It's one of the first projects to come from the 2020 Transportation General Obligation Bond. A total $14 million was allocated for the Wilson Avenue corridor project. Half has been used so far, according to the city's bond projects dashboard, which tracks the progress of each bond-funded project.
Simultaneously, the Neff Road and Purcell Boulevard intersection in northeastern Bend near St. Charles Bend is scheduled to close from Feb. 22 to mid-summer. The project includes leveling the intersection and adding bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure. Detour routes are available online.
Currently, construction at 15th Street and Wilson Avenue has consisted of building a new eastward connection to join Wilson Avenue to SE Wildcat Drive, said Sinclair Burr, a senior project engineer with the city and the manager of the Wilson Avenue project.
The 15th Street roundabout will be similar to the ones at Galveston Avenue and 14th Street in west Bend and Butler Market Road and Deschutes Market Road on Bend's northeastern edge, Burr said.
Construction was also completed on Ninth Street last summer, where Bend's first protected roundabout was built. It provides a physical separation between cars and bike lanes and sidewalks.
The 15th Street roundabout won't have the same protective infrastructure, said Burr.
"We did not have the space to build out what we did at Ninth Street," Burr said.
Regardless, the improvements are a welcome change, said Brian Potwin, the executive director of Commute Options, a non-profit focused on advancing access to transportation options.
"With the addition of these new roundabouts and the designs the city has chosen, it's really emphasized vehicle speeds slowing down and also sight lines for drivers to be able to see not only bike riders but students walking to and from school," Potwin said.
Options to car transportation makes communities safer overall, said Potwin.
"When you've got people choosing or needing to use walking and/or rolling to their destination and they can do it in a safe manner, then people who are driving can feel safe and confident as well," Potwin said.
The next segment of the Wilson Avenue corridor project will include bicycle, pedestrian and traffic light improvements between Second Street and Ninth Street. That portion is scheduled to begin in May, and the entire project is set to be completed by 2024.
