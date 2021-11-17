A big lunar eclipse is coming Thursday night into Friday morning, but will Oregonians actually be able to see it? The forecast says… not likely.
Rain and clouds are expected to cover Oregon on Thursday night, as well as much of the Pacific Northwest, according to a forecast by the National Weather Service. That should obscure the partial lunar eclipse from view, as well as the tail end of the Leonid meteor shower that is coinciding with the eclipse.
John Bumgardner, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Portland, said sky watchers in Eastern Oregon, which tends to have clearer skies, might be luckier, but even there, chances would be slim.
“It looks like the kind of rain that would blanket the whole state,” he said. “If by some miracle the system were to speed up a lot, then maybe, but I would say the chances are pretty bad for seeing the eclipse.”
The partial lunar eclipse will peak in the early hours of Nov. 19, according to NASA forecasts, turning the moon a deep shade of red as the earth’s shadow falls across it. The near-total eclipse will shadow 97% of the moon’s surface.
The best time to view it is during its partial eclipse phase, between 11:19 p.m. Thursday and 2:47 a.m. Friday, with the maximum eclipse taking place just after 1 a.m. – if you’re in a place where you can see it, that is. Livestreams will be available for those unable to see it locally, including one hosted by Time and Date.
Those who miss out on this week’s lunar eclipse will have two more opportunities in 2022, with total lunar eclipses forecast for May 16 and Nov. 8.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Hello Bend! Central Oregon Reinvented - 1950-2000: A Pictorial History
Just released - Limited supply
This 168 page, heirloom-quality book from The Bulletin captures Central Oregon history through hundreds of stunning photos selected from the archives of the Deschutes County Historical Society, The Bulletin and our readers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.