Some residents of the Warm Springs Indian Reservation were being told to prepare to evacuate at a moment’s notice Tuesday due to dangerous conditions related to Lionshead Fire, which has burned more than 168,000 acres.
Local police and the Oregon National Guard are informing residents of the Sidwalker/Miller Flat area of a Level 2 precautionary evacuation order.
The old school gym at the Warm Springs Agency is being prepared as an evacuation center to protect people and property.
Believed to have started by lightning Aug. 16, the Lionshead Fire is today 14 miles west of Warm Springs and about 5% contained.
The Warm Springs Police Department has increased patrols in affected areas and on main roads due to heavy smoke, according to a release by Warm Springs Police Chief Bill Elliott.
The National Guard will operate traffic control points to ensure only local residents and authorized personnel have access. This will free Warm Springs officers to continue to contact residents and respond to routine calls for service.
