wildfire fire firefighters

Firefighters pass segments of cut trees Monday at the Cedar Creek Fire near Waldo Lake as they clear Forest Road 2421 along Black Creek. The road is located south of the fire and will potentially serve as a control line to stop the fire from moving further south.

Several wildfires across parts of Oregon kept crews busy over the weekend, although fire activity close to Bend has been relatively light in recent days. Crews have been working the fires in high temperatures and amid dry fuels.

In the Central Cascades, work continued over the weekend on the Windigo Fire, a lightning-caused fire 20 miles southwest of La Pine. Windigo has burned 1,052 acres and is 25% contained, according to InciWeb, an incident information system. 

