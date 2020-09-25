Marion County authorities on Friday downgraded mandatory evacuation orders for three communities, allowing residents to return to their homes as firefighters make progress against Oregon wildfires.
Detroit, Idanha and the Elkhorn community along North Fork Road are now under Level 2 (be set) evacuation notices. Breitenbush and part of Crooked Finger Road are the only places in Marion County that remain under mandatory evacuation orders.
Pilot cars will lead residents through closed parts of state Highway 22 between Gates and Detroit, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Residents should expect one-way trips to take at least one hour, the agency said.
Residents can travel freely between Detroit and Idanha, but there’s no access to Santiam Pass from those areas.
Deputies ask nonresidents not to travel to the area.
