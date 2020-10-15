Even as fires continue to burn in parts of Oregon, officials on the Sisters Ranger District of the Deschutes National Forest are preparing to ignite their own fires — part of the annual prescribed burns in the area conducted to manage fuels.
The prescribed burns are planned for the Metolius Basin, as well as areas around U.S. Highway 20 near Indian Ford Road. Around 400 acres are expected to be burned, according to Sisters District Ranger Ian Reid.
The prescribed fires, also called controlled burns, are designed to meet forest management objectives. In the Deschutes National Forest, the fires are mainly conducted to reduce fuels and prevent the destructive fires that Oregonians watched rip through communities in September.
“We live in a fire-adapted ecosystem in Central Oregon and we try to keep communities safe and defendable. Prescribed burns are in some cases the best way to do that,” said Reid.
More than a million acres burned in Oregon and thousands of structures were destroyed last month, in fires fueled by strong winds on Labor Day.
Central Oregon’s largest active wildfire is the Lionshead Fire, which has burned 204,469 acres of land since lightning started it Aug. 16. The wildfire is currently 46% contained and is expected to be fully contained by Oct. 30.
Fire managers will choose days to conduct the prescribed burns based on weather forecasts. Temperature, moisture and wind speeds all need to be within certain parameters to begin a burn, and enough staff also need to be on hand for the operation. Burns could begin as early as this week and will continue periodically through the fall season.
“The opportunities to have those things lined up are few and far between,” said Alex Robertson, fire and aviation staff officer for Central Oregon Fire Management Service, adding that autumn and spring provide the best opportunities for a controlled burn.
“We are just trying to be strategic to accomplish some goals for the future in protecting the community,” he said.
The scale of the prescribed burns has been cut due to the impact of last month’s wildfires. In a typical year, three or four units would be burning each day, said Robertson.
“Normally we would be putting a lot of fire on the ground right now. Now we are barely dipping in prescribed fire,” he said.
The window to conduct a controlled burn won’t last much longer said Robertson. Fire officials are trying to burn what they can now, as delays will result in more forest growth, and more fire hazard next year.
“Once we get another shot of moisture we won’t be able to get anything to burn anyway. We are just being deliberate in our thinking now and not wanting to lose any opportunity that we have.
Fire managers are conducting the burns at a slower pace partly to give firefighters a reprieve after a challenging month.
“This year was especially powerful, emotional and demanding, so the general consensus is folks are ready to get time off and collectively reflect a bit and reconnect with their families,” said Reid. Firefighters are “ready for a break; they are human beings and want to get back to their families.”
Prior to the start of the prescribed burns, individuals with respiratory conditions can request to be placed on an advanced contact list by calling the Sisters Ranger District office at 541-549-7700. Reid said Camp Sherman may receive smoke impacts but doesn’t expect smoke to greatly impact other parts of Deschutes County.
The prescribed burns may require temporary trail closures on portions of the Metolius-Windigo Trail #99. Road closures are not expected, but drivers may encounter reduced visibility due to smoke during operations in the Indian Ford area.
The Deschutes National Forest recommends that drivers reduce speed and turn on headlights when smoke is present.
