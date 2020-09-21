Authorities on Monday publicly identified a person killed by the Holiday Farm Fire, which has burned over 173,000 acres in rural Lane County.
Fire crews discovered the body of David Perry inside a home in Vida, an unincorporated community on state Highway 126 near the McKenzie River, on Sept. 11. Details about his death have not been disclosed.
Perry, a 59-year-old Vida resident, is one of nine people killed by wildfires throughout Oregon this year.
The Holiday Farm Fire has devastated a stretch of small communities and rural areas along the highway between Eugene-Springfield and Central Oregon. It now covers 173,025 acres and is 14% contained.
Its cause is unknown, according to fire officials.
