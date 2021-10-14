The Oregon Department of Forestry declared Saturday will be the end of this year’s wildfire season in its Central Oregon district.
Despite the declaration, the department is warning Central Oregonians that wildfire is still possible in the forests and High Desert.
Due to the dry conditions, the burning of slash piles or other debris is not permitted until the region gets more precipitation, the forestry department said in a release.
The burning of yard debris and the use of burn barrels is permitted in some places, but fires should be kept small and any surrounding fuel should be cleared away to reduce potential spread, according to the release. The Department of Forestry recommends keeping a fire tool handy to help control the fire. This can include a shovel or fire extinguisher. Fire sites should be cool to the touch before leaving the area. Burning yard debris is not allowed in all areas of Central Oregon. Bend has a ban on burning debris inside the city limits. Outside Bend, residents should call their local fire departments burn information line to ask if burning is permitted.
Human-caused fires accounted for 72 wildfires in the Central Oregon District this year, burning 2,632 acres. The number of human-caused fires this year was 110% of the 10-year average. Careless debris burning or burning in windy conditions, along with abandoned campfires, are the main triggers of human-caused fire, the department reports. The fire season also had 44 wildfires started by lightning, burning 2,432 acres. Around 85% of the wildfires this year were contained at less than 10 acres.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.