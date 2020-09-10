Bend-based food bank The Giving Plate is opening its doors Friday and Saturday to give food to those who have been displaced by fires around the state.
The Giving Plate will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, according to a release on the food bank's Facebook page. It is located at 1245 SE Third St. in Bend.
Up to 40,000 Oregonians have evacuated their homes due to wildfires this week throughout the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.