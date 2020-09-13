Officials removed Level 1 “Get ready" evacuation notices for parts of the western and northern areas of Clackamas County Sunday, indicating that the two large fires threatening the greater Portland area are posing less of a threat as firefighting conditions improve.
Residents of Wilsonville, Lake Oswego, West Linn, Clackamas, Happy Valley, Gladstone, Tualatin, Milwaukie and some areas of Boring and Damascus are no longer on alert that they should pack and await orders that they might have to evacuate at a moment’s notice.
But officials are still advising the public to keep close watch on updates because the situation can quickly change. The Riverside fire, which is burning about half a mile from Estacada in Clackamas County, and the Beachie Creek fire, which started in Marion County but has crept into southwestern Clackamas County, both remained completely uncontained Sunday.
Sunday, Gov. Kate Brown told CBS' “Face the Nation” that Oregon’s record-shattering wildfires were the result of “decades of mismanagement of our forests in this country” and climate change.
“We have a landscape that has seen 30 years of drought," Brown said. "This is truly the bellwether for climate change on the West Coast and this is a wake up call for all of us — that we’ve got to do everything in our power to tackle climate change.”
The blazes have scorched more than 1 million acres across Oregon, spanning from the southern border to the coast and Clackamas County. That figure is about twice the yearly average over each of the past 10 years.
Across the state so far, authorities have confirmed that 10 people have died, at least a dozen are unaccounted for and hundreds are reeling from lost homes due to the widespread wildfires that continue to burn.
Oregon’s U.S. congressional members asked the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to act fast by providing more housing aid for the short- and long-terms to the many Oregonians who have fled the path of the fires.
The blazes have caused widespread evacuations, forcing more than 40,000 people to flee their homes. That also has led to widespread fears that looters would pilfer unattended homes and businesses. Law enforcement say that largely hasn’t turned out to be the case, and that they are patrolling evacuated zones in force and have caught just a few thieves.
In Clackamas County, 36 sheriff’s deputies and Oregon State Police troopers were patrolling zones under Level 2 or Level 3 evacuation orders Saturday night. Over a three-day span last week, dispatchers received nearly 330 calls -- many from residents concerned about burglaries and other suspicious activity. That’s a 405% increase from a three-day period just before the fires started to rage out of control.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday night that deputies had caught Buck Adam Nickel, 41, of Estacada, and Kimberlee Tipton, 52, of Milwaukie, after the pair found a trailer in Eagle Creek and “decided to help themselves.”
The trailer was being used by echo good Samaritans who were traveling around Clackamas County helping people evacuate from Level 3 zones. The trailer got a flat tire and when the good Samaritans left it along Judd Road to get supplies to fix the tire, Nickel and Tipton struck and were caught in the act by a deputy, according to the sheriff’s office.
Nickel was arrested under accusations of first-degree theft and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Tipton was cited with first-degree theft.
“The owners of the trailer were reportedly very happy when they arrived back at the scene and saw the suspects in custody,” stated a sheriff’s news release.
