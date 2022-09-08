Oregon Wildfires

In this photo provided by the Oregon Department of Transportation, flames from the Jack Fire burn along state Highway 138 near Steamboat, about 40 miles east of Roseburg, on July 7, 2021.

 ODOT via AP

Gov. Kate Brown urged Oregonians to prepare for the possibility of wildfires spreading over the next few days due to weather conditions in Oregon and southwest Washington expected to increase the risk of fire. in the early hours of Friday.

The National Weather Service announced on Thursday a Red Flag Warning for much of the region from noon Friday to 11 p.m. Saturday. The warning says winds of 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph, coupled with low humidity and dry conditions could make make new and existing fires spread faster.  

