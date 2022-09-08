Gov. Kate Brown urged Oregonians to prepare for the possibility of wildfires spreading over the next few days due to weather conditions in Oregon and southwest Washington expected to increase the risk of fire. in the early hours of Friday.
The National Weather Service announced on Thursday a Red Flag Warning for much of the region from noon Friday to 11 p.m. Saturday. The warning says winds of 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph, coupled with low humidity and dry conditions could make make new and existing fires spread faster.
Brown and other fire officials told reporters in a virtual meeting Thursday that it is important to have a bag packed in case of evacuation and food supplies stocked up in case of power outages.
“Our goal here of course is to make sure that we save lives and protect property,” said Brown. “Get a plan in place if you don’t have one already.”
Two years ago, strong winds sent wildfires racing across the state, burning homes and communities west of the Cascades and leaving Central Oregon under a pall of thick wildfire smoke for several days. The 2020 Labor Day fires burned more than 1 million acres, destroyed 4,000 homes and killed at least 11 people.
Wildfire officials on Thursday warned the public that utilities may shut off power in some areas to prevent damaged electrical equipment from starting fires.
Brown said the state is “prepared to do whatever it takes” to protect Oregon communities from the kind of wildfires experienced two years ago.
Travis Medema, Oregon’s chief deputy state fire marshal, said recent dry weather and expected high winds have made wildfires more likely, and the state is at the apex of fire season.
“New starts could be very problematic over the next 72 hours,” said Medema. Lightning in parts of Oregon in recent days could also ignite new wildfires, he warned.
Oregon currently has seven large fires that have burned 168,000 acres, Brown said. The nearest to Central Oregon is the 31,486-acre Cedar Creek Fire, burning 12 to 15 miles east of Oakridge and around the edges of Waldo Lake.
Brown urged Oregonians to make an emergency plan. “Being prepared is paramount. Go to bed tonight with a plan in the event your family needs to evacuate or you wake up without power. And please check on friends and family members who may be vulnerable or medically fragile,” she said.
Andrew Phelps, director of the Oregon Office of Emergency Management, reminded Oregonians to charge devices and ensure that flashlights are in working order and have fresh batteries.
Phelps also advised people to stock up on water, medication and nonperishable food in case of power outages. A go bag with essential documents and cellphone chargers is critical in case of evacuation, he said.
“We have time to be as ready as possible,” said Phelps. “If you need a little extra help preparing, reach out to friends, neighbors, local community groups and ask for help.”
Pacific Power isn't planning to shut off power to Bend or other parts of Central Oregon in case of high winds. Power outages could occur if wind damages equipment.
Drew Hanson, a spokesperson for Pacific Power, said power will be cut in high-risk areas on the west side of the Cascades, including parts of the Santiam Canyon, areas of Roseburg, as well as Sweet Home and Lebanon.
“Those areas have been identified as areas necessary to shut off power for public safety,” said Hanson.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.