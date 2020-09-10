CRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK — Asking park staff and visitors to “be ready,” Crater Lake National Park issued a Level 1 Evacuation Notice for the entire park effective at noon Thursday.
In making the announcement, Superintendent Craig Ackerman said the Level 1 notice informs residents and visitors to “be ready” for a potential evacuation, including employee dormitories and trailer sites, in case a fire approaches the park. “Current or projected threats from nearby fires indicate that there may be a need to evacuate in the future. However, there are no mandatory evacuations at this time,” Ackerman said in a Thursday news release.
Residents and park visitors will be advised as conditions change and are encouraged to check the park website at www.nps.gov/crla, Facebook or Twitter for current status and updates. Fire information is also available at the two entrance stations and on information boards located around the park.
While there is not currently a fire in the park, McCabe and Ackerman said there are several reasons for implementing the notice, including:
The fire danger is extremely high, with very low humidity and exceptionally dry conditions after long periods of high temperatures with no precipitation.
There is an extreme shortage of firefighting resources because of numerous fires throughout the West and Northwest. Should a fire start in the park, outside resources may be difficult to obtain.
The routes in and out of the park are affected by nearby fires and road closures and could be further reduced as conditions change.
Earlier this week, the park implemented a complete ban on all wood and charcoal fires, which means they are not permitted in any location in the park.
