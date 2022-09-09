Cedar Creek Fire

Smoke rises Friday from the Cedar Creek Fire burning near Waldo Lake.

 InciWeb, file

Increased activity on the Cedar Creek wildfire west and north of Waldo Lake has prompted the Deschutes National Forest to expand its temporary emergency closure area.

Using road systems to keep the Cedar Creek Fire in check has been the most effective method of addressing this wildfire directly, mostly due to steep, inaccessible terrain and an abundance of standing dead trees that are prevalent in the fire area.

The Bend-Fort Rock and Crescent Ranger Districts on the Deschutes National Forest will temporarily close all Forest Service-managed roads, trailheads, and trails within the temporary Cedar Creek Fire Closure area.

