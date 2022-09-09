Increased activity on the Cedar Creek wildfire west and north of Waldo Lake has prompted the Deschutes National Forest to expand its temporary emergency closure area.
The Bend-Fort Rock and Crescent Ranger Districts on the Deschutes National Forest will temporarily close all Forest Service-managed roads, trailheads, and trails within the temporary Cedar Creek Fire Closure area.
The expansion is being done to provide for public and firefighter safety, according to a release from the Deschutes National Forest. The fire is currently burning 20 miles west of La Pine. The closure will remain in place until rescinded.
The following are closed under the temporary Cedar Creek Fire Closure Order:
Trailheads:
• Blue Lagoon Trailhead
• Charlton Lake Trailhead
• Corral Swamp Trailhead
• Deer Lake Trailhead
• Elk Lake Trailhead
• Irish & Taylor Trailhead
• Lemish Lake Trailhead
• Lucky Lake Trailhead
• Many Lakes Trailhead
• Moore Creek Trailhead
• Sisters-Mirror Lake Trailhead
• Six Lakes Trailhead
• Winopee Lake Trailhead
Campground and recreation sites:
• Big Cove Boat-In Campground
• Browns Crossing Wildlife Viewing
• Browns Mountain Boating
• Cow Meadow Campground
• Crane Prairie Campground & Day Use Area
• Cultus Corral Horse Camp
• Cultus Lake Campground & Day Use Area
• Cultus Lake Picnic Area
• Deschutes Bridge
• Lava Lake Campground & Day Use Area
• Little Cove Boat-In Campground
• Little Cultus Campground & Boat Ramp
• Little Lava Lake Campground & Day Use Area
• Mile Camp Day Use
• North Davis Creek Campground & Boat Ramp
• Osprey Point Interpretive Trail
• Quinn River Campground & Day Use
• Rock Creek Campground & Day Use
• West Cultus Boat-In Campground
This closure also specifically closes the Pacific Crest Trail from state Highway 58 north to the intersection with the Wickiup Plains Trail. Long distance hikers can rejoin the PCT at the Devils Lake/Wickiup Plains Trailhead. More information is available at pcta.org.
The Cedar Creek Fire was caused by a lightning strike reported in early August and is burning on the Willamette and Deschutes National Forests. The fire is now 33,099 acres and is 12% contained.
Crews are actively creating defensive space along the Cascade Lakes Highway and along near the south side of Cultus Lake.
