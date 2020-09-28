The Riverside Fire, which prompted widespread evacuations in Clackamas County during Oregon's recent run of massive blazes, is now 37% contained, authorities say.
Over 3 inches of rain have fallen on the fire area over the past week, fire officials said. And despite sunny, dry and breezy conditions stretching into Monday, officials don't anticipate any growth in the 138,029-acre fire.
Gov. Kate Brown was set to tour the fire area Monday. An Oregonian/OregonLive photojournalist is also attending the tour, which marks the governor's latest trip to areas burned during Oregon's recent spate of large wildfires.
Most large Oregon wildfires, including the Riverside blaze, did not grow from Sunday to Monday, according to figures released by the National Interagency Coordination Center.
The Slater fire in northern California and Josephine County was the only large blaze to advance during that time, growing about 250 acres. That fire is 38% contained.
Oregon's largest wildfire, the 204,340-acre Lionshead blaze west of Warm Springs, is 34% contained.
The Holiday Farm fire in Lane County is 50% contained, and the Beachie Creek blaze in Marion County is 58% contained.
The Archie Creek and Thielsen fires in southern Oregon are both 69% contained.
