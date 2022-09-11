Cedar Creek fire crews

Cedar Creek fire crews hold a morning briefing Sunday.

 Cedar Creek Fire Facebook page

Strong winds across the Cascades over the weekend pushed the Cedar Creek wildfire westward, expanding its size to 85,926 acres. A level 3 evacuation has been declared for the city of Oakridge.

Oakridge and Westfir residents have been ordered to evacuate to Lane Community College in Eugene, according to a release from the Lane County Sheriff’s Department.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-617-7818, mkohn@bendbulletin.com

Tags

Michael Kohn has been public lands and environment reporter with The Bulletin since 2019. He enjoys hiking in the hills and forests near Bend with his family and exploring the state of Oregon.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.