Strong winds across the Cascades over the weekend pushed the Cedar Creek wildfire westward, expanding its size to 85,926 acres. A level 3 evacuation has been declared for the city of Oakridge.
Oakridge and Westfir residents have been ordered to evacuate to Lane Community College in Eugene, according to a release from the Lane County Sheriff’s Department.
“Level 3 (Go Now) means that there is immediate and imminent danger and you should evacuate immediately,” states the release. “Do not delay leaving your property to gather any belongings or make efforts to protect your home.”
Nearly 1,000 personnel are working to contain the fire. Resources include 53 engines, 62 heavy equipment machines, and eight helicopters.
In a report on Sunday, the incident management team in charge of the wildfire said the strong east winds increased the wildfire’s size by 32,000 acres. The fire breached existing lines, dropping containment from 12% down to 0%.
Crews worked in challenging conditions over the weekend. According to the Cedar Creek wildfire Facebook page, giant pyrocumulus clouds formed directly above the fire sending multiple lightning strikes into the fire footprint. Lightning occurs when the clouds grow above 30,000 ft.
Wildfire crews will maintain a heavy presence on Highway 58 and Forest Service Road 19 corridors. On the east side of the fire, crews are securing the Cascade Lakes Highway, with efforts also focused on the Waldo Lake area, Cultus Lake, and Little Cultus Lake.
The Cascade Lakes Highway is closed to the public as crews remove brush from the roadside. Crews are also clearing brush along Forest Service Road 4290 between Charlton Lake and the Cascades Lakes Highway. A fire break is also being established in the Brown Mountain area between Crane Prairie and Wickiup Reservoir.
The management team reports that building the fire breaks require around a week to complete. Prep work is also being done around Lava Lake Resort.
Closures close to Bend include the Sunrise Lodge at Mt. Bachelor, the Virginia Meissner sno-park, and the upper Wanoga sno-park lot. These areas are closed because they are being used for logistical support, not due to imminent fire danger.
Extreme weather conditions have subsided and winds have calmed according to the management team report but smoke remains thick in areas near the fire.
The Air Quality Index in Sisters was 158 on Sunday morning, a level considered unhealthy to the general public. In Bend, the AQI on Sunday morning was 107 (unhealthy for sensitive groups).
