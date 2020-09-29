All remaining evacuation orders brought on by wildfires in Clackamas County have been eliminated, allowing residents to return home if they haven’t already.
Authorities announced the removal of all evacuation orders Tuesday morning. The immediate area surrounding the massive Riverside fire had been under a Level 3 (go) order, and the Dowty and Unger fire areas were on Level 2 (be set.)
A large swath of the Mount Hood National Forest remains closed, though parts of the forest have reopened.
The move comes as the 138,029-acre Riverside fire, one of Oregon’s largest, remains 37% contained.
Gov. Kate Brown on Monday toured areas damaged by Clackamas County fires, her latest trip to places burned during Oregon’s recent spate of large wildfires.
Fire officials said during the tour that people should expect to see smoke from the blaze this week. The officials don’t expect significant fire growth, however.
