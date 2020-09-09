Wildfires continued to grow late Tuesday night in Oregon, fueled by the dry winds and flames that reignited old fires and started new ones across the state.
Officials said the situation is unprecedented, and it could be days before the fires are under control. The combined fires burned hundreds of thousands of acres in a single day, destroying homes while residents fled to smoke-filled cities.
Jackson County
In Southern Oregon, two major fires burned through the Rogue River Valley on Tuesday, destroying structures and forcing evictions throughout the region. All of Jackson County is currently under a Level 1 “Get Ready” evacuation order.
The Almeda Street Fire, which ignited in a strip of grass near Interstate 5, spread north along the interstate, burning homes in Talent and Phoenix before arriving on the outskirts of Medford. Firefighters battled to contain the blaze into the evening, as smaller fires broke out near a shopping center in central Medford. Much of the city remains under Level 2 “Get Set” or Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation orders. New evacuations appeared throughout the evening as spot fires appeared, only to be rolled back as local fire crews worked to contain them.
A second fire in the community of Eagle Point has also caused evacuations and burned structures in the region.
Clackamas County
Four major fires burned through Clackamas County late Tuesday night. The Dowdy, Riverside, Unger, and Wilhoit fires grew rapidly through the night, prompting local officials to put the entire county under a Level 1 evacuation order. The fast-moving Riverside fire traveled 17 miles Tuesday, as campers scrambled to pack up their tents and leave the area.
“It’s not probably right now the size of the Eagle Creek Fire, but certainly it’s as devastating,” said Clackamas Fire District No. 1 Chief Fred Charlton, referring to the 2017 blaze that ravaged the Columbia River Gorge.
Charlton said Clackamas had extra resources from the state for about an hour to assist with the fires, but those resources had to leave to help in the Medford area on Tuesday night. Clackamas County was using only its firefighters and volunteers, and was unable to give any further resources to help elsewhere in the state.
At 12:30 a.m., those south of Highway 211, from Estacada to Woodburn, were ordered to leave immediately. In a press conference, officials said that some people had just minutes to gather their essentials and leave. Firefighters carried chainsaws to cut through downed trees as they went from door to door, making sure people received the evacuation notice and were prepared to leave. Most of the southern half of Clackamas County is under a Level 3 evacuation order.
Lane County
In Lane County, much of the area East of Springfield remains under Level 3 “Go Now” evacuations from the Holiday Farm Fire, which ripped down the McKenzie River on Tuesday. As the fire moved west, evacuation orders were extended through Leaburg and Walterville. A Level 2 “Get Ready” notice was issued for communities stretching to the intersection of Highway 126 and Thurston Road, less than two miles east of Springfield city limits. Level 3 evacuations stretch from the nearby community of Walterville, through the town of Camp Creek, and north into the Mohawk Valley.
Marion County
Marion County, which was a major epicenter of firefighting resources Tuesday, had not expanded any evacuation notices as of 6 a.m. Wednesday. Areas stretching from the mouth of the Santiam Canyon to Scott’s Mills remain under Level 3 evacuations. Aumsville, Stayton, Sublimity and Silverton remained at Level 2 notices. Residents are waiting to return their communities along the canyon, to see what’s still standing.
Smaller fires threaten communities statewide
In other regions, high winds sparked smaller, less destructive fires. As of 1 a.m. Wednesday, the Echo Mountain Complex Fire expanded evacuation zones near the intersection of Highway 101 and Highway 18 east of Lincoln City. Homes there remain empty, and the highway remains closed. A fire near Forest Grove that prompted local evacuations Tuesday remains under control.
Extreme fire conditions are expected to continue through Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.