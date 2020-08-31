Fire crews expect to fully contain two wildfires this week burning in Central Oregon.
The Green Ridge Fire is 75% contained after burning 4,338 acres northwest of Sisters. The Frog Fire is 90% contained since burning 4,020 acres southeast of the Prineville Reservoir.
Both fires started August 16 from lightning strikes.
Cooler temperatures and less wind allowed fire crews to make more progress on the fires. Crews are addressing hot spots, which may smoke and smolder until winter snow completely extinguishes them. Until then, the hot spots will be monitored.
Crews on the Green Ridge Fire were concerned Sunday when a private drone was spotted flying over the fire. Even a tiny drone can cause a serious or fatal accident if it collides with firefighting aircraft, according to fire officials. It is illegal to interfere with firefighting efforts, and doing so can result in a significant fine.
Access to the Deschutes National Forest remains closed near the Green Ridge Fire, but the Forest Service Road 14 and nearby campgrounds remain open.
Near the Frog Fire, all Forest Service lands west of Forest Road 16 are closed.
