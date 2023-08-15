Fuzztail Fire 081523.jpg

The 10-acre Fuzztail Fire was burning Tuesday afternoon roughly 7 miles south of Bend. 

 Central Oregon Fire Management Service via X, formerly known as Twitter
Fuzztail Fire

The 10-acre Fuzztail Fire was burning roughly 7 miles south of Bend on Tuesday afternoon. 

A small wildfire began Tuesday afternoon in the Deschutes National Forest south of Bend. 

Dubbed the Fuzztail Fire, it had burned around 10 acres as of 3:23 p.m., leading to evacuations at the nearby Swamp Wells Horse Camp, according to a tweet from Central Oregon Fire Management Service.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

541-633-2160

akaminski@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.