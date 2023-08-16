Update, 9: 15 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16: The Fuzztail Fire appeared to stop growing Wednesday morning after burning around 12 acres, according to the Central Oregon Fire Management Service. Control lines held overnight, and firefighters' focus is extinguishing heat sources within the fire perimeter. The cause is under investigation, the service said in a tweet Wednesday.
The Fuzztail Butte Trail and Swamp Wells Horse Camp remain closed.
A small wildfire began Tuesday afternoon in the Deschutes National Forest south of Bend.
Dubbed the Fuzztail Fire, it had burned around 12 acres as of 5:45 p.m., leading to evacuations at the nearby Swamp Wells Horse Camp, according to a tweet from Central Oregon Fire Management Service.
Fuzztail Butte Trail is also closed.
The horse camp is free to use and isn’t often very populated, according to Kaitlyn Webb, a public information officer for the service.
“Especially on a hot day like today, there likely wouldn’t be many people out there,” she said.
The Fuzztail Fire is located roughly 5 miles south of Bend and 7 miles east of Lava Butte near Forest Road 9714, the service said. Forty firefighters responded along with four air tankers, four engines, a bulldozer and a water tender.
Thunderstorms are traveling over the fire, mildly suppressing fire activity, the fire service said. Bulldozers and firefighters were attempting to create a line around the fire Tuesday afternoon while airplanes dropped retardant.
The fire’s cause is unknown.
A heavy law enforcement presence responded to the fire near China Hat Road, according to a Facebook post from the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office. The office asked people to avoid the area.
Smoke from the Fuzztail Fire was visible from Bend on Tuesday afternoon along with smoke from fires in the Willamette National Forest, including the more than 25,000-acre Bedrock Fire.
This story will be updated.
