The 12-acre Fuzztail Fire was burning Tuesday afternoon roughly 7 miles south of Bend. 

The 10-acre Fuzztail Fire was burning roughly 7 miles south of Bend on Tuesday afternoon. 

Update, 9: 15 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16: The Fuzztail Fire appeared to stop growing Wednesday morning after burning around 12 acres, according to the Central Oregon Fire Management Service. Control lines held overnight, and firefighters' focus is extinguishing heat sources within the fire perimeter. The cause is under investigation, the service said in a tweet Wednesday.

The Fuzztail Butte Trail and Swamp Wells Horse Camp remain closed.

