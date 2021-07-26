On July 18, the Swamp Wells Trail Fire ignited off of China Hat Road roughly 9 miles south of Bend. The fire grew from 2 acres to 64 acres overnight, and fire officials warned that it had the potential to grow rapidly.
It didn’t, and firefighters were able to quickly contain it.
The location of the fire, however, raised troubling questions for some homeless service providers, as China Hat Road is the location of one of Bend’s largest homeless camps.
For example, what if the fire had rapidly spread toward the woodland camp? And since many homeless people lack access to phones and internet, where fire warnings are typically issued, how would camp residents be promptly notified? And for those without vehicles, how would they evacuate?
It wasn’t the first time those questions were raised.
A wildfire in 2018 prompted evacuations along China Hat Road, and evacuating the camp proved difficult for first responders. Some tents were burned in the fire, but no one was hurt.
And in September, a wildfire prompted evacuations at a large homeless camp located on Juniper Ridge in northeast Bend, the process again difficult for first responders. No one was hurt in that fire, either.
No evacuation notices were issued due to the Swamp Wells Trail Fire this year, but some homeless service providers worry that it’s only a matter of time until a wildfire reaches the camp once again.
“People are absolutely worried about it with the heat, the drought, the fires — it’s been quite the year,” said Stacey Witte, executive director of the homeless outreach organization REACH.
Witte heard about the fire the day it ignited and drove down to China Hat Road to check on people. When she arrived, she was grateful to see that the fire was at least 8 miles south of the camp. She used the trip to talk with residents about fire preparedness.
“There’s no transportation system and no access to water out there,” Witte said. “We’re just trying to share the message with folks out there about how terrible our fire season is and the importance of not burning anything.”
Many camp residents are concerned about the possibility of a wildfire, according to Witte.
Evacuation plans
According to Sgt. Nathan Garibay, emergency services manager for the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, the Sheriff’s Office collaborates with the U.S. Forest Service in the event of a wildfire in the China Hat Road area.
According to Sgt. Jayson Janes, a spokesperson for the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office: “Evacuation notices are given out in a number of different ways: emergency alerts, social media, news, radio. We also will attempt to go to each individual residence or camp and try to notify residents in person about evacuation notices if it is safe to do so. If there is not time to go to each individual residence or camp, we can drive through the area making announcements using our PA system.”
The Sheriff’s Office and the Forest Service regularly monitor camp locations in the sprawling area where homeless camps are found along China Hat Road, Jaynes said.
“In the past we have coordinated with fire command and utilized aircraft assigned to the fire to fly areas ahead of the fire looking for camps so they can be notified,” Jaynes said.
According to Jean Nelson-Dean, spokesperson for the Deschutes National Forest, the Forest Service has no specific plan in place in the event of a wildfire near homeless camps on China Hat Road.
“The Forest Service collaborates with the sheriff’s office to respond as needed to keep people safe,” she said.
Following the Juniper Ridge Fire last year, homeless service providers called for the implementation of a more formal evacuation plan for homeless camps in the event of a wildfire, and city officials said a plan was being developed.
An update of that plan was not provided by city officials to The Bulletin by press time.
