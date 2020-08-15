A large wildfire started Saturday afternoon north of Bend, causing evacuations in the area and traffic to back up on U.S. Highway 97.
All residences north of Cooley Road and east of Highway 97, including the Juniper, Hilltop and Four Seasons mobile parks were ordered to evacuate, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.
Residents in the JD Estates subdivision southeast of the fire were being told about 6 p.m. to prepare to evacuate if necessary.
By 7:15 p.m., forward progress of the Juniper Ridge fire had been stopped with the help of aggressive air attacks, according to Bend Fire & Rescue. Two outbuildings were destroyed by the fire and Bend Auto Wreckers sustained heavy fire damage.
Sheriff's deputies helped evacuate horses from a ranch near the fire.
American Red Cross volunteers opened a temporary evacuation site at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 2450 NE 27th St., to provide support and assistance to those evacuated from their homes.
Thick black smoke from the fire could be seen for miles.
Bend firefighters and police as well as sheriff’s office deputies responded at about 4:30 p.m. to the fire burning about two miles from the highway near Fort Thompson Road.
Highway 97 is closed from Cooley Road to Deschutes Market Road due to the fire, according to Oregon Department of Transportation spokesperson Peter Murphy.
The highway is already closed south of Culver due to a five-vehicle fatal crash, which occurred shortly before the wildfire, Murphy said.
Travelers going to and from the Portland and Salem area need to take Highway 20, Murphy said.
“There is no way to travel anywhere north of Bend,” Murphy said. “Just avoid 97 right now. People who need to get north and south need to take an alternate route.”
This story will be updated.
