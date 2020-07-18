Residents of the Newberry Estates subdivision near La Pine were told Saturday afternoon to be prepared to evacuate because of the Rosland Fire, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said in an email.
“Residents should be aware of the danger that exists in their area, monitor emergency services websites and local media outlets for information,” said Lt. William Bailey, a sheriff’s spokesman. “This is the time for preparation and precautionary movements of persons with special needs, mobile property and (under certain circumstances) pets and livestock. If conditions worsen, emergency services personnel may contact you via an emergency notification system.”
The fire had burned about 50 acres by late Saturday afternoon in the Deschutes National Forest, northwest of La Pine, said Jean Nelson-Dean, a Forest Service spokesperson.
The fire is being fought by two air tankers, two Hot Shot crews and 20 other firefighters, said Nelson-Dean, who could not say how close the fire was to being under control.
“It’s too early to tell,” she said. “We will see how it plays out in the next couple of hours.”
