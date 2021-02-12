A plan to require permits for certain trailheads in the Central Oregon Cascades, which was delayed last year due to COVID-19, will be implemented for this summer’s hiking season.
Day-use permits will be required for 19 out of 79 trailheads between May 28 and Sept. 24 in the Mount Jefferson, Mount Washington and Three Sisters wilderness areas, according to Jean Nelson-Dean, a spokesperson for the Deschutes National Forest.
During the same period, overnight-use permits will be required for all trails in the three wilderness areas. Hikers who already hold a Pacific Crest Trail long-distance permit are exempt. There are also exceptions for hunters with certain types of permits and volunteers with the Forest Service.
The Forest Service adopted the limited entry permit system in the Central Oregon Cascades as a way to curb the degradation of trails due to the ever-increasing numbers of trail users. Trail widening, litter and human waste had become noticeable problems, and the Forest Service adopted the permit system to limit the number of users on the trails.
The plan received some early public criticism due to the fees, which were later dropped, although a processing fee does remain.
Nelson-Dean called the system a “thoughtful and fair method” that will allow continued access to the wilderness areas while also helping to preserve them for future generations.
“The balance of moving some of our high use onto other trails or areas will allow people to have new experiences and to also experience popular trails with more solitude and less trash and resource damage,” said Nelson-Dean.
In the Three Sisters Wilderness, the trailheads include: Scott, Obsidian, Sisters Mirror, Devil’s Lake/Wickiup, Green Lake/Soda Creek, Todd Lake, Crater Ditch, Broken Top, Tam McArthur Rim and Lava Camp.
In the Mount Jefferson Wilderness, the trailheads include: Pacific Crest Trail Breitenbush, South Breitenbush, Pamelia Lake, Marion Lake, Duffy Lake and Jack Lake.
The affected trailheads in the Mount Washington Wilderness include Pacific Crest Trail McKenzie Pass, and Benson/Tenas.
The permitting system covers trails in the Deschutes and Willamette national forests.
Rick Creekmore, the store manager of the REI in Bend, said the permitting system is a positive step forward insofar as it will help resource protection.
“The big issue is overuse in some trailheads, and I think it will help to have that kind of system in place,” said Creekmore. “I used to live in Washington, and they had that kind of system in place, and it seemed to work really well in terms of protecting the resource and giving folks a chance to get out and enjoy the outdoors.”
Creekmore, 60, said he has personally witnessed some of the negative effects of trail overuse in the Cascades, especially on popular routes such as the Green Lakes Trail.
“Impromptu campsites get set up, and too many visitors make parking difficult because it’s so busy on those summer weekends,” said Creekmore. “Trash and human waste is also an issue.”
But Karl Findling, a member of the Oregon Hunters Association, worries that not everyone will follow the rules.
“The wilderness permit system will just be an inconvenience and annoyance to some, who will disregard big government and bypass getting a permit in many cases,” said Findling, who owns Oregon Pack Works, an outdoor gear company.
Still, he holds out hope that high traffic areas off Century Drive, including Green Lakes, will benefit from the system, and trail users will have access to cleaner and better-maintained facilities.
Hikers can purchase a permit through the website www.recreation.gov or by calling 877-444-6777. Reservations for permits will open up on April 6 at 7 a.m. Permits are also available from the Deschutes National Forest office. But due to COVID-19, offices may be closed, so officials recommend calling ahead first.
Purchasers of the permits must pay a $1 per individual for day use-permits and $6 per overnight-use permit for a trip up to 14 days. Up to 12 people can be included on a single overnight permit.
A portion of the permits for the entire season will be available for purchase on April 6. Some permits will also be available on a seven-day rolling basis. This system prevents a situation where all permits could sell out early in the summer.
