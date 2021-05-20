Central Cascades Wilderness Permits for the Deschutes and Willamette national forests will be available Friday.
Starting at 7 a.m. , people will be able to reserve permits within a seven-day window. Throughout the season, permits will become available for trips starting in seven days. For example, a permit to hike on July 8 would become available July 1.
For multiday, overnight trips, only the start date of a trip needs to be within the seven days.
The wilderness permit system will remain in place until Sept. 24. The permits are required for all overnight use in the Mount Jefferson, Mount Washington, and Three Sisters wilderness areas, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
All reservations must be made through Recreation.gov either online, by calling 877-444-6777 or 877-833-6777.
There is a $1 processing charge for day-use permits per person and a $6 processing charge for overnight-use permits per group. An overnight group can have up to 12 people.
