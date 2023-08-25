Raucous crowds gathered in downtown Redmond at Wild Ride Brewing for the annual high-octane MX13 Jump Show on Thursday evening.
The free community event hosted by the brewery and the Rotary Club of Redmond was put on by MX13, a motorsports team, to raise $10,000 for the Redmond Senior Center.
MX13 is led by Justin Homan, 50, of Redmond who organized the event. Homan, who started MX13 in 2007, was also one of the jumpers on Thursday.
“What’s going on here is a freestyle jump show, with my team MX13. You’ve got some X-games guys, legit riders, one of them is a local pro ... So, you are going to see guys jumping 40 feet high, 85 feet distance, doing some crazy tricks. Backflips," Homan said prior to the show. "We are bringing a real deal show to Redmond and giving back to the community.”
Homan said each year a different local Redmond community organization is selected to be the beneficiary of the fundraiser. Money is generated by local business sponsorships. This year, three riders, two from Central Oregon and one from Washington State, dazzled throngs of beer sipping spectators looking for a wild time.
“I am probably one of the oldest guys in the world that still does it at this level," Homan said of freestyle jumping. "It kept me in shape. I’ve gotten hurt bad at times.”
Homan said he started motorcycle jumping in 1999 and the sport has taken him to countries including Uganda, New Zealand, Ethiopia and China, where he participated in the X Games.
Matthew McCoy, 37, of Spokane, Washington, has come to Central Oregon many times to do jump shows. He said he's been jumping for 20 years, taking hiatuses to recover from injuries. On Thursday he pushed the limits on his Yamaha YZ250.
McCoy said there is simply nothing as thrilling as flying through the air on a motorcycle.
“There are certain tricks. When you let go of the bike completely or even on flips, there’s nothing that really matches that I’ve found," McCoy said. "I’ve been hurt before but I keep coming back to it just because nothing feels like it.”
The third and newest freestyle jumper that rode Thursday was Trent Meyer, 27, of Prineville. Meyer, who has ridden a bike since age 3, has been a professional motocross racer since he was 18, he said.
“It’s adrenaline. Everybody has problems, everybody has a life to live with, and when you get on the bike that all goes out the door. You don’t think about that. It’s you and your motorcycle," Meyer said.
Meyer who works at Peterson Cat, a construction supplier in Redmond, said he aspires to ride professionally as his full-time job one day.
The three riders pulled a series of mind-boggling, death defying tricks for an enthusiastic crowd as a refreshing rain shower passed over Redmond cooling things down.
Following the show, Matt Tool, 37, who lives part time in Prineville, was two beers deep and admiring the bikes parked on the other side of a metal barrier fence. Tool said he is a motorsports enthusiasts and has several bikes of his own. However, when it comes to freestyle jumping, he'd probably pass.
“If I had an ambulance on site…maybe," Tool said in regards to whether he'd give it a try someday. “Even though I was pretty fast on a motocross track, for these guys to be able to do this, that is a whole other world. To be able to backflip a motorcycle, I can’t even wrap my brain around it.”
Tool said he loves coming to the annual freestyle jump event at the brewery, and that nothing brings people together quite like motorsports. He said he particularly admires Homan, who he said is a legend in the motorsports community, but was amazed by all three riders.
“The fact that that guy is still doing backflips out here. On the asphalt. If you don’t make that, you are done. That’s it. You are paralyzed," Tool said. So, the fact that these guys have the confidence to hit this and do what they are doing. They are taking such a huge risk, just for our entertainment. That’s pretty cool.”
