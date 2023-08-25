Raucous crowds gathered in downtown Redmond at Wild Ride Brewing for the annual high-octane MX13 Jump Show on Thursday evening.

The free community event hosted by the brewery and the Rotary Club of Redmond was put on by MX13, a motorsports team, to raise $10,000 for the Redmond Senior Center

Bikes 1

Justin Homan, and Matthew McCoy fly through the air on motorbikes at the MX13 Jump Show at Wild Ride Brewing in Redmond on Thursday. 

Motorcycle riders perform for fans Aug. 24 outside Wildride Brewery in Redmond.
