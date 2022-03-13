A plan by the U.S. Forest Service to reduce the number of wild horses in the Ochoco National Forest has been delayed again due to problems with the equipment needed to conduct the horse gatherings.
The removal of some wild horses will begin no sooner than late fall of this year, said Kassidy Kern, a spokesman for the Ochoco National Forest. Previously, authorities had hoped to get the gathers underway in February.
Kern said the chute that the national forest ordered was inspected and determined to be the wrong size.
“There were some specification differences that disqualifies this particular chute from being able to safely process horses,” Kern wrote in an email. “We will be working through a process of returning it and then work with the manufacturer to get the right equipment.”
Once the correct equipment is received, the next window of opportunity to begin the horse gathering is just before winter this year, said Kern.
The gathering of horses is more difficult in spring and summer, the reason for the delay until fall, said Kern. The horses are “baited” into the chutes with green grass and alfalfa hay, of which there is plenty on the ground in summertime. When the grass dries up in the fall they become more interested in the grass laid in the traps.
In May of last year, the Forest Service announced plans to reduce the number of horses in the Ochocos to a management level of 47 to 57 horses. Kern said the Big Summit herd in the Ochocos currently number between 130 to 150 animals.
The number of horses is currently not sustainable and their large numbers are said to be damaging riparian areas, the Forest Service says.
Reduction of the herd does not happen all at once. Just five to seven animals are removed at a time, over a period of five years. Once captured the horses are taken to a holding facility where they are prepared for adoption.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.