The famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is planning to visit the last Blockbuster on Earth in Bend from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The 27-foot-long hot dog travels the country promoting and offering Oscar Mayer hot dogs. The Wienermobile will be parked Saturday outside Blockbuster at 211 NE Revere Ave. in Bend.
The Wienermobile will continue through Central Oregon and stop at the Village at Sunriver from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
Six different Wienermobiles travel around the country at all times.
