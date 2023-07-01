Following their competition, two silver standard poodles named Sterling, 5, left, and Teeny, 2, watch the action surrounding the show ring during the Mt. Bachelor Kennel Club's AKC Show at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center in Redmond Sunday afternoon. Sterling and Teeny’s owner is Shanon Ryan of BrioPanache Kennel in Klamath Falls.
Carol Howton of Salem, right, gets a lick on the face from her five-month-old Parsons Russell terrier named Willie, as they wait to compete in the 4- to 6-month-old puppy division at the Mt. Bachelor Kennel Club's AKC Show at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center in Redmond Sunday afternoon.
Corbett Oregon resident, Helen Sause, left, and her 5-year-old whippet named Freddie, are judged while competing in whippet division of Mt. Bachelor Kennel Club's AKC Show at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center in Redmond Sunday afternoon.
The 41st annual Mt. Bachelor Kennel Club All Breed Dog Show is back in Redmond at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center this weekend, with three days of conformation shows and agility, obedience and rally trials.
The show began on Friday and goes through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. According to organizers, there were around 600 dogs per day entered into the various competitions and activities that make up the show. The events are open to all types of dogs, and spectators are welcome to come and get their dog fix.
On Saturday, Tammy Leicht of Bend was with her 5-year-old border collie and agility master, Miles, who just finished the agility trial, winning a large fancy ribbon and lots of pets and adoration.
“He is a rescue dog, I got him when he was 6 months old, and we started doing agility to build his confidence and he took to it. He loves it,” Leicht said. “He is an honest dog. He may not be the fastest but he will usually finish.”
Leicht has come to the kennel club dog show for about three years, and Miles, who has already earned around 750 points, is her first agility dog, she said. When he is not doing agility training, Miles has many hobbies in his free time.
“He hikes with me. He’s a mountain biking dog. He does everything. Swims. He is my companion in almost everything I do except when I go to work,” Leicht said.
Debbie Lane of Redmond, the kennel club president and a committee member of the agility team, has been training dogs for around 20 years, and Miles was one of her students. Lane stood next to Leicht and Miles beaming after her four-legged student did a perfect run on the agility course, a multi-obstacle course that tests a dog's speed and accuracy.
“This is such an honor for me to know that I got to help start him. Because this is not easy to get," Lane said.
Over at the indoor rally and obedience courses on the other side of the fairgrounds, Bridget Honan of Klamath Falls and her 4-year-old rally master German shepherd named Grazie — the Italian word for "thank you" — were resting up after a day of competing.
Honan said she has been coming to the dog show since 2006 and has participated in rally competitions since the 1980s. Rally, she explained, is a form of obedience, but in obedience it is prohibited to talk to the dog with the exceptions of giving commands. In rally, it is ok to talk the dog through the course.
“I used to use rally as a beginning for obedience. Because you could talk to the dog and you could teach them all of the signs, and a lot of the signs are obedience exercises," Honan said.
Honan said in her free time Grazie is a certified therapy dog with more than a hundred visits under her collar and that one day she hopes to work with Grazie toward a rally championship.
Kali Houston of Redmond and her 5-year-old German shepherd named Rooster were at the fairgrounds participating in the conformation show. Kali and Rooster were in the dog salon where dozens of dogs were getting groomed in preparation for the competition.
"It's three days of running around in circles pretty much," Houston said laughing. "So, he (Rooster) is just shy of a couple points to become a champion."
Houston has been showing dogs since age 13, and has had German shepherds her whole life. She has been breeding her own dogs since 2008, she said.
"I have my own champion dog at home that is retired now, but I did everything with him, from start to finish. We did it as a team...I've had him since the day he was born. So it is definitely like a legacy kind of sport or hobby," Houston said. "You can kind of compare it to a car show. Where this is our hobby, we put a lot of time and money and energy into it, but at the end of the day they are all our pets."
