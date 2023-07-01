The 41st annual Mt. Bachelor Kennel Club All Breed Dog Show is back in Redmond at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center this weekend, with three days of conformation shows and agility, obedience and rally trials.

The show began on Friday and goes through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. According to organizers, there were around 600 dogs per day entered into the various competitions and activities that make up the show. The events are open to all types of dogs, and spectators are welcome to come and get their dog fix.

DogShow

Competitors in the whippet division show their dogs for a final look, during the Mt. Bachelor Kennel Club's AKC Show at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center in Redmond Sunday afternoon.  
DogShow

Carol Howton of Salem, right, gets a lick on the face from her five-month-old Parsons Russell terrier named Willie, as they wait to compete in the 4- to 6-month-old puppy division at the Mt. Bachelor Kennel Club's AKC Show at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center in Redmond Sunday afternoon. 
