With the filing period now closed, the list of candidates for the Bend City Council is set.As of Wednesday, 10 people are running for four seats that are open on the council. The last day someone could file to run for office was Tuesday.
This was the first year candidates could pay a fee instead of getting signatures to get on the ballot.
The seats that are up for election this November are held by Councilors Justin Livingston, Bruce Abernethy, Chris Piper and Bill Moseley. Abernethy and Moseley have announced they will not seek reelection.
Here’s a list of who is running, and who has decided to drop out.
Who is running
Livingston, a real estate broker who was elected to the council in 2016, is running against Melanie Kebler, a local attorney.
With Moseley stepping down at the end of the year, there are two candidates looking to fill his seat: Anthony Broadman, an Indigenous rights attorney, and August Paul Johnson, a recent local high school graduate and deli clerk and soon-to-be Oregon State University-Cascades student.
The seat held by Piper is being contested by two other candidates who are challenging him. Piper, who was appointed to his seat in 2019, will face Megan Perkins, a founder of the social justice nonprofit Embrace Bend and Ron “Rondo” Boozell, a long time Bend politics watcher who is running for council for the sixth time.
Three people are looking to fill the seat Abernethy will vacate at the end of the year. Rita Schenkelberg, a mental health counselor running to represent the queer community and people of color, will face Michael Hughes and Anon “Bubba” Walters this fall. Hughes is a cannabis lawyer and Walters works for The Ground Floor and More LLC, according to candidate filing documents.
Neither Hughes or Walters responded to a request for comment.
Who is no longer running:
Kat Mastrangelo, the executive director of Volunteers in Medicine Clinic in Bend, pulled out of the council race Monday. Mastrangelo was one of the first to announce her candidacy for Abernethy’s seat.
Initially, earning the endorsement from the Deschutes County Democratic Party was a part of her campaign strategy, Mastrangelo said. But after her opponent, Schenkelberg, filed and captured the endorsement, Mastrangelo talked with Schenkelberg and decided it made more sense to support her rather than compete against her since their campaigns were similar.
Mastrangelo also didn’t want to stand in the way of a queer, candidate of color making it onto the council.
“I’m really excited to support her candidacy,” Mastrangelo said Wednesday. “It’s time that our city leadership reflect the diversity and the evolving nature of the people who are moving and living here. If Rita’s candidacy can represent that, then I’m supportive of that.”
Doug Spencer, a technology consultant and co-owner of the restaurant Chomp Chomp, also has dropped out of the race for Abernethy’s seat.
He said his decision was driven by the fact both of his jobs got unexpectedly more busy.
“It really is a business decision,” Spencer said. “I couldn’t do a campaign or focus on the City Council. I don’t see being able to devote the time.”
Spencer did not comment on whether he would support anyone else running for Abernethy’s seat, but expressed support for Livingston and Piper.
Michalla Garcia Brewster, a 24-year-old founder of an organization that hopes to help sexual assault victims, also dropped out of the race. She originally filed to run for Moseley’s seat.
She is stepping down to support Broadman, her former competitor.
“I think he is amazing,” Garcia Brewster said in a text message. “ I think he will fight very hard for this city as a city council member, he’s progressive and I agree with his stances.”
She also said she is interested in the newly-formed Human Rights and Equity Commission at the city of Bend, and wants to get more experience before running again.
Donovan Jividen, a software engineer, stepped down Wednesday. He was originally running against Piper. Jividen stepped down to support Perkins, according to a tweet he posted.
