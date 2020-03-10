Voters in Central Oregon will be asked to consider a number of issues on the May ballot this year, from county commission seats to transportation bonds. Here is a list of what to expect this primary:
Deschutes County
Three candidates for Deschutes County Commission will vie for the Democratic nomination: Greg Bryant, a retired Bend resident who volunteers on several local government committees; Phil Chang, an employee of the Oregon Department of Forestry and former staff to U.S. Sen Jeff Merkley; and Ron Boozell, more commonly known as “Rondo,” a self-described marijuana advocate and a long time politics-watcher in Bend.
Whoever prevails in the primary will face Commissioner Phil Henderson, a Republican. No other Republicans have filed to challenge Henderson.
The race for Deschutes County sheriff is also contested. Sheriff L. Shane Nelson will face Scott Schaier, a Bend police officer who was involved in a fatal shooting in 2016.
Greg Munn, the county’s treasurer, is running unopposed.
Deschutes County Circuit Court judges Alycia Sykora, Randy Miller and Allison Emerson are all running unopposed to keep their seats.
Bend residents will vote on a $190 million transportation bond, which would increase the tax rate by 47 cents per $1,000 of assessed value. The average homeowner would pay about $170 more a year, according to the ballot measure.
La Pine Park & Recreation District, Redmond Fire & Rescue District and Black Butte Ranch Service District all have five-year local levies on the ballot this May.
In La Pine, voters will be asked to pay 27 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, meaning anyone owning a home worth $200,000 would pay on average $54 a year. The money would go toward better programs. Taxpayers in the Black Butte Ranch Service District will be asked to pay 65 cents per $1,000 per assessed value, which would amount to $325 on average a year on a home worth $500,000. That money would go toward security patrols.
The Redmond fire district is asking voters to approve a levy for 27 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, which for a home worth $200,000 would result in on average $54 a year in property taxes. The money would help maintain emergency services.
Crook County
No positions up for election in Crook County are being challenged in the primary. Seth Crawford has filed to run for county judge; Jerry Brummer is running for county commissioner, position No.1; John Gautney is running for Crook County Sheriff; and Greg Kelso is running for county surveyor.
Jefferson County
Three candidates are running for the county commissioner, position No.3 in Jefferson County.
Kenneth “Kenny” Bicart, a former farmer who is currently unemployed, and Kim Schmith, a Madras business owner and former board member of the nonprofit J Bar J Youth Services, which services at-risk youth, both filed to run as nonpartisan. Wayne Fording, incumbent and owner of Madras Paint & Glass Inc., is running as a registered Republican.
Candidates for three positions are running unopposed: Jean McCloskey is running for a four-year term as county assessor, Brandie McNamee, is running for county treasurer and Steven Leriche is running for district attorney.
Voters in Madras will be asked to consider a 5% tax increase on prepared food and beverages. The revenue would pay for the upkeep of roads, according to the ballot title.
Jefferson County residents will also be asked to consider raising the transient room tax imposed on hotels and rentals from 6% to 9%. The revenue would be used to promote tourism and provide county services, according to the ballot title.
Statewide races
Six candidates are vying to be secretary of state, a position currently held by Bev Clarno.
Shemia Fagan, Mark Hass, Cameron Smith and Jamie McLeod-Skinner — a Terrebonne resident who challenged Rep. Greg Walden, R-Hood River, in 2018 for the 2nd Congressional District — are all running as Democrats. Dave Stauffer and Kim Thatcher are running as Republicans.
Whoever wins the nomination for each party will face each other in the November general election.
The following state House seats are running all unopposed in the primary:
Tim Knopp, the Republican incumbent, and Eileen Kiely, a Democrat, are running for Senate District 27, which covers Bend and Deschutes County.
Hugh Palcic, a Democrat, and Dennis Linthicum, the Republican incumbent, are running for Senate District 28, which covers Crook County and south Deschutes County.
Carina Miller, a Democrat, and Lynn Findley, the Republican incumbent, are running for Senate District 30, which covers Jefferson County and most of Eastern Oregon.
Daniel Bonham, a Republican, is running to keep his seat in House District 59, which covers Jefferson, Wasco and Wheeler counties. No Democrat has filed.
Vikki Breese-Iverson, a Republican incumbent, and Barbara Fontaine, a Democrat, are running for House District 55, which covers south of Crook County.
Jason Kropf, a Democrat, and Cheri Helt, Bend’s Republican incumbent, are running for House District 54, which covers Bend.
Emerson Levy, a Democrat, and Republican incumbent Jack Zika are running for House District 53, which covers Deschutes County without Bend.
There are 17 people running for the 2nd Congressional District seat, which is currently held by Walden, who announced he wasn’t running to keep his seat last year.
