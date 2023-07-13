Homeless people living on Hunnell and Clausen roads just north of Bend are challenging an upcoming sweep in court.
The three homeless people who are named as plaintiffs have disabilities and require special accommodations, according to documents filed Wednesday in Deschutes County Circuit Court.
The plaintiffs are three homeless individuals — Myntora Aguilar, Michelle Hester and Nicholas Schindler — and Charles Hemingway, a local advocate.
Myntora Aguilar, 34
Myntora Aguilar is a Native American member of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs who has disabilities under the Americans with Disabilities Act. She is homeless, does not have a phone and is living in her trailer on Clausen Road with her 8-year-old son.
If displaced, Aguilar will lose the help of tribal community members who visit her trailer to help care for her son, as well as the service providers who supply them with food, clothing and other necessities. If she is forced to relocate, without a phone, she will have no way to contact her tribal members or service providers.
Michelle Hester, 53
Michelle Hester is a homeless individual who has disabilities under the ADA and is living on Hunnell Road in her broken-down RV with her dog.
Hester has invested in repairs to her RV and needs more time to acquire the expensive parts needed to get the RV working. The city's decision to clear the Hunnell/Clausen area will result in Hester losing her RV and being forced to live on the street without her possessions.
Hester has complex post-traumatic stress disorder from past trauma, traumatic brain injury from past abuse, bipolar disorder, depression and suicidal ideations.
She stated her pre-existing conditions have worsened with the city's announcement. If displaced, she fears for her life.
Nicholas Schindler, 38
Nicholas Schindler is a homeless individual who has disabilities under the ADA and is living in his RV with his wife, who is employed, on Clausen Road.
Schindler states he has HIV-positive status, bipolar disorder, an arthritic condition in both hips and physical disabilities from a car accident in 2014, for which he has a service dog.
If displaced, Schindler will not be able to access his HIV medication in a timely manner, as he currently receives it at an established location on Clausen Road. He will lose his RV, which he spent more than $10,000 fixing, leaving Schindler and his wife with no place to live.
Being forced to relocate immediately could also cost Schindler's wife her job.
