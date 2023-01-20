Laskey

White supremacist music festival promoter, Jacob Laskey, was cleared of assault charges Friday, but new charges for violating a no-contact order keep him in custody. 

 By ANNA KAMINSKI The Bulletin

A man with white supremacist ties who advertised a music festival in the Bend area was cleared of domestic violence charges Friday after he was arrested in Deschutes County earlier this month.

Jacob Laskey, 42, promoted a heavy metal music festival earlier this year that was scheduled to be held at an undisclosed location in Bend in June. The festival was called "MurderFest," according to Laskey's original announcement on his now-deleted Instagram account. The event boasted a lineup of various death and black metal bands. At least two have dropped out of the festival, but one band, "AltRite," intends to play if the festival happens.

