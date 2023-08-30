Developers have shared plans to raze three buildings in the heart of La Pine to build an AutoZone, a Starbucks and a Walgreens, city officials and the La Pine Chamber of Commerce said.
While the plans have yet to be formalized, the developers, who are in contact with the city of La Pine, want to raze the building that houses the La Pine Chamber of Commerce and the La Pine Florist and Gifts to build an AutoZone. The developers also want to tear down the former Highway Center that housed the Homestead Quilts & Gallery — which has since gone out of business — to build a Starbucks, officials said.
The businesses that have occupied the buildings have already moved to other locations, or are in the process of moving. Across the road the building that used to be the Coach’s restaurant and before that, the Sugar Pine Cafe, is also part of the development plan to possibly be replaced with a Walgreens, officials said.
According to La Pine City Manager Geoff Wullschlager , Rhine-Cross Group, a Klamath Falls consulting firm specializing in engineering, surveying and planning, and Dickerhoof Properties, a commercial real estate company based in Corvallis, are in contact with the city of La Pine regarding the possible development plans.
Wullschlager said Monday the city had still not received any completed site plan applications for the proposed developments, but the fact the buildings are being vacated is a clear sign the process is unfolding.
“The chamber moving out and then the quilt store going out of business are pretty indicative that the process is moving forward,” Wullschlager said. “We were contacted by a representative of an engineering firm that did say these were the lots they are looking at and they had talked to me before briefly about what they were thinking about.”
The property west of U.S. Highway 97 where the quilt shop and the chamber were housed is owned by La Pine Hi-Way Center Inc., records with the Oregon Secretary of State’s office show. Carol and Cynthia Brewer are listed as the president and secretary of the company, the records show.
The property where the Coach’s was is owned by Pinegreen LLC, a company registered in Corvallis, state records show. Darren and Matt Dickerhoof , who are both affiliated with Dickerhoof Properties, are listed as managers for Pinegreen LLC, the records show.
“Development in any community, particularly in smaller communities is always one, exciting, because people like to see new things come in and provide opportunity and access to things that weren’t there before, whatever it may be,” Wullschlager said. “On the other hand, I am certainly sensitive to the fact that anything that gets developed may make an impact on the community and it is hard to measure that until we know exactly what it’s going to look like.”
The development has sparked conversations about La Pine’s future. Some want to encourage such development and others have lamented the potential loss of historic buildings.
La Pine Mayor Daniel Richer confirmed that the developers reached out to the city requesting permission to build commercial buildings on the commercially zoned properties. However, he has not heard from them since, he said.
Richer said the site across the street where the Coach’s used to be, is where developers are considering the Walgreens. The two buildings on the west side of Highway 97 are the sites of the proposed AutoZone and Starbucks, Richer said.
Richer said while he sympathizes with residents who lament change in their town, he also said it is unfair to attempt to stymie progress.
“The only thing you can do is when it comes to evolution and growth or something like that, you can try and manage the identity of the city and preserve the reason why our elders moved here,” Richer said.
Richer said he moved to La Pine for affordability and for the small town vibe that La Pine is known for. However, living there has some downsides that development could help resolve, he said. From the city’s perspective, investment and development is welcome.
“Does the city have any qualms with having new businesses built in the city? No. The city is a pro-business community. We want things to get better for everybody,” Richer said. “We would love to have stores that have the same price as everywhere else in the state, not 50% more than in Bend. We would love to have conveniences that we do not have in La Pine. But we don’t regulate any of that. We can only make it fit zoning and design requirements.”
Ann Gawith , the executive director of the La Pine Chamber of Commerce, said she is no enemy of development, but she does not want to see major national brands come to town and displace locally owned small businesses. She also is not happy to see the building that has housed the chamber for 11 years get torn down.
“It’s an extraordinarily big deal. Not only are we going to be losing virtually the only historical building we have left in town, but we are also going to have businesses that are not necessarily what we need in our community. But we have no control over that,” Gawith said.
Gawith said she was told by the city that the building where the quilt store once was, where Huntington Road branches off from Highway 97, is where the Starbucks is planned. The building next door, which houses the chamber, is where the AutoZone would go, she said. Gawith said she does not believe the plans are wise or appropriate for a town like La Pine.
Gawith said she has spent 11 years attracting people to La Pine, and she said the reason people come to town is because it has managed to retain its small-town feel.
“We have unique businesses that are small-town types of businesses. And having the types of businesses that are planned, are going to take away from that,” Gawith said.
Gawith said she does not believe in development for the sake of development and said carefully planned and thoughtful development that enhances La Pine is what is needed.
