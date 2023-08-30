La Pine

Traffic moves on U.S. Highway 97 through La Pine in 2014.  

 Bulletin file

Developers have shared plans to raze three buildings in the heart of La Pine to build an AutoZone, a Starbucks and a Walgreens, city officials and the La Pine Chamber of Commerce said.

While the plans have yet to be formalized, the developers, who are in contact with the city of La Pine, want to raze the building that houses the La Pine Chamber of Commerce and the La Pine Florist and Gifts to build an AutoZone. The developers also want to tear down the former Highway Center that housed the Homestead Quilts & Gallery — which has since gone out of business — to build a Starbucks, officials said.

Reporter: jsiess@bendbulletin.com, 541-617-7820

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.