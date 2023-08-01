For newcomers to Bend, it can be challenging to locate the produce one might need to make a meal. Foraging at farmers markets and farm stands is a good start.
There are also specialty shops, such as Central Oregon Locavore in Bend, which have the advantage of being open year-round. Some farms allow patrons to visit in summer and are set up with small shops or veggies sheds.
The following options are designed to get you started as you load up on this year’s crop.
Farmers Markets
Not all farms allow on-site visits, so going to a farmers market is the best way to meet farmers and ask them questions about their products and growing methods.
Bend has two farmers markets. One is in Brooks Alley on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the other is in NorthWest Crossing on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Redmond Farmers Market is held downtown on Thursdays from 3 to 6 p.m.
Prineville, Sunriver and Madras hold farmers markets on Saturdays while Sisters holds its on Sundays.
Farmers markets in the region are held from June through September, although the one in downtown Bend lasts a little longer, from May to October.
Specialty Stores
A handful of specialty stores operating year-round have emerged in Central Oregon. Central Oregon Locavore in Bend is the largest, selling products for around 30 local farms and ranches. Redmond residents can try Schoolhouse Produce, an organic produce market selling locally grown produce, meats and specialty products.
Well Rooted Farms operates two Veggie Sheds, in Tumalo and Redmond, respectively. You enter, pick up what you want and pay. There are no employees at the sheds, which helps keep prices low, so the owners rely on the honor system for payment. Check wellrootedfarms.co for location details.
Seasonal farm stands
Seasonal farm stand options include Tumalo Farmstand, open May-October, which supports a number of Deschutes County farms. Paradise Produce Stand on at 1234 NW Galveston Ave., in Bend, which is open May to the end of September, serves organic local produce from Redmond and elsewhere in the Pacific Northwest.
The Stand in Sisters, open May-October, sells produce supplied by around 20 local growers. The Vegetable Man in Bend sells Oregon- and Washington-grown produce from May-October.
Central Oregon Produce Farms
For ordering, check the websites of these farms as many sell their products online, or meet them at area farmers markets. These local farms specialize in small-scale farming without the use of chemicals and herbicides.
Fields Farm
A 10-acre organic farm located on Bend’s east side, Fields Farm grows potatoes, squash, cabbage, carrots, celery and other produce right in the city limits. The farm stand is open daily at 61915 Pettigrew Road. Because of sewer work it can’t be reached from the south side of Pettigrew, so motorists should approach from Bear Creek Road, to the north of the farm. fields.farm
Well Rooted Farms
A producer of sustainably farmed and organically raised pork and beef products, it also offers honey, bone broth and soap, among other items. It also has a garden where visitors can pick their own veggies or flowers. wellrootedfarms.co
Rainshadow Organics
An organic farm with an on-site store at 71290 Holmes Road, in Sisters. Rainshadow is open to the public four days a week, from Wednesday-Saturday.
Vegetables, herbs, berries, flowers, pork, chicken, eggs, turkey, beef and grains are available. rainshadoworganics.com
Sungrounded Farm
Pasture-raised eggs are available year-round. In summer, Sungrounded sells more than 30 kinds of vegetables. The farm is not open to the public, but orders can be placed online for pickup in Redmond, Bend or Terrebonne. sungrounded.com
Rooper Ranch
A Redmond-area farm that grows tomatoes, spinach, beets, radishes, lettuce and other veggies.
There’s no farm visit option this year but it is setting up a farm stand for 2024. Farm stands in Bend and Tumalo sell its produce. On Facebook at Rooper Ranch
Martin’s Produce and Greenhouse
A family-run business that grows green beans, cucumbers, squash, strawberries, cabbage, sweet corn, melons and flowers.
Consumers can go right to the farm at 254 SW Dover Lane, in Madras, and buy produce on-site.
It’s open Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Facebook at Martins Produce Greenhouse.
