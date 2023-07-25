Eddie Fernandez, one of the directors for Go Drone Shows, couldn’t believe his eyes the first time he saw 600 lighted drones launch into the sky at the same time.
Each drone flew in a formation that created the shape of a large owl whose wings appeared to flap as the drones followed an aerial choreography. Their lights changed color, as did the shape drawn in the sky by the drones — to symbols, words and people. A YouTube video of the display included comments from those who were mesmerized by the show.
“Even the employees were just in awe at the show,” said Fernandez, who watched the display in Las Vegas at the 25th anniversary of the Electronic Daisy Carnival in 2021.
“We were all very appreciative of the time and effort that went on the back end of it, but to see it come to life, that was pretty cool.”
Fernandez is excited for Go Drone Shows to share that experience at the Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo. Bend residents will get a taste of what the drone show will be like before anyone else, on Aug. 1 at the Hayden Homes Amphitheater.
“The show being 400 feet up in the sky, you’re going to be able to see it from pretty much anywhere in Bend,” said Bart Platt, spokesperson for the fair. “It will be really cool, and the whole show is going to rotate in 360 degrees. You don’t necessarily need to be in one specific spot to take it all in.”
The drones will be twice as high in the sky as the Old Mill District’s nearby smokestacks.
Following the teaser show, the drones will light up the skies above the main stage at the county fairgrounds in Redmond from Aug. 2-6.
At the end of each musical act, an announcement to stick around will take place, and the drones will float up to the sky.
The show is different each day and pays homage to the classic fair experience, said Platt.
What are the drones like?
The drones are a little over 1½-feet square. Each one is programmed with software that’s designed by graduates from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
“It’s all controlled from the software,” Fernadez said. “There’s not an individual pilot. It’s a single pilot that goes through and presses launch from a computer once the software is uploaded to the drones.”
Fernandez said that the drones have a “hive-mentality” meaning they communicate with one another to understand where they are in relationship to each other.
“As some shift over by a gust of wind or whatever, the rest of them will adjust accordingly ... so they don’t go out of place,” Fernandez said. “So it’s a really well-thought out software that’s extremely safe and extremely customizable.”
To allow the drones to fly, Go Drones has to submit permits to the Federal Aviation Administration.
“Our drone show will show up to any sort of aerial vehicle whether that’s a helicopter or an airplane or someone else operating a drone,” Fernandez said. They will receive a notice that tells them ahead of time that Go Drones will be operating a show, as well as its duration and location.
How is a drone show planned?
Fernandez said that the shows for the fair took over 300 hours to make. This included meetings, time for programming, designing the story, preparing the drones, setting the drones up to launch and the show itself.
”We’re working until 12 or one in the morning designing shows,” Fernandez said. “We have some production teams that have been out on the road for just about two months straight now. So it’s extremely demanding, but it is also very rewarding.”
The process for putting together a show starts out with a logistics meeting, identifying possible launch locations, determining where the audience is going to be, the best viewing angles and if there are any obstacles nearby.
Go Drone Shows and fair organizers flirted with the idea of the teaser show happening over Pilot Butte. But Platt said that during one of the site visits, it was determined that minerals in the dirt might interfere with the drones ability to communicate with one another.
The amphitheater was selected on the basis of viewing abilities and that it is an easily accessible, and recognizable venue in Bend.
How does a drone show come to life?
Two days before the actual show, Fernandez said the Go Drone team will head out to the site and prepare.
On the day of the show, team members will start to set up at least eight hours, if not more, before the event. This is when they program the software into the drones and perform more tests to make sure things run smoothly.
If all goes well, they run the show and pack up everything that night.
“We spend all night packing up so we probably won’t be out of there until close to one or two in the morning,” Fernandez said. “And then we do that again the following day and the day after that.”
