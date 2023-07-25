Eddie Fernandez, one of the directors for Go Drone Shows, couldn’t believe his eyes the first time he saw 600 lighted drones launch into the sky at the same time.

Each drone flew in a formation that created the shape of a large owl whose wings appeared to flap as the drones followed an aerial choreography. Their lights changed color, as did the shape drawn in the sky by the drones — to symbols, words and people. A YouTube video of the display included comments from those who were mesmerized by the show.

