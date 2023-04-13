svdp
Buy Now

The community building in the St. Vincent de Paul transitional housing village in Bend is one of many efforts in Central Oregon designed to help families. 

 Dean Guernsey/The Bulletin

Homelessness can be a fast reality for a multitude of reasons. Rent could increase beyond a family's ability to pay, or the main breadwinner of the family could lose their job. Families could be forced from their rental because the owner plans to sell it. People could simply hit a bad spell that they can't get out of.

As rent has risen in Central Oregon, families on the brink of homelessness do have options available to them. There are both statewide and local programs designed to prevent homelessness and help direct families toward the resources they need.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: narellanosummer@bendbulletin.com, 541-383-0325

Tags

Reporter

Noemi Arellano-Summer is schools, youth, and families reporter at the Bulletin. She previously reported on homelessness and the 2020 eviction moratorium with the Howard Center of Investigative Journalism through Boston University. She was raised in Long Beach, California, where she started her journalism career reporting for her high school newspaper. In her free time, she can be found meandering through a bookstore or writing short stories.

(1) comment

Moderate
Moderate

Why not use the land in SW Bend next to Les Schwab as a managed/ clean camp for families? Neighbors had concerns about a minimally supervised camp with active drug use permitted. There would be so much more support for a camp that is geared towards and safe for parents and children.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.