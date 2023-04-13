Homelessness can be a fast reality for a multitude of reasons. Rent could increase beyond a family's ability to pay, or the main breadwinner of the family could lose their job. Families could be forced from their rental because the owner plans to sell it. People could simply hit a bad spell that they can't get out of.
As rent has risen in Central Oregon, families on the brink of homelessness do have options available to them. There are both statewide and local programs designed to prevent homelessness and help direct families toward the resources they need.
"Housing costs have become a higher and higher percentage of what people have to spend their money on, so that's putting pressure on every other part of families' lives, including food, including utilities, including clothing for their children, and certainly, including safe and adequate childcare for their kids. Our families don't have a lot of extras anymore," said Julie Lyche, executive director of the Family Access Network.
The Family Access Network focuses on helping keep children in school and assisting families with basic needs in the process, such as housing, food, hygiene and utilities.
"What we really want is for our kids to all graduate from high school, and what we know is when you're worried about where you're going to sleep that night, you are not worried about what's happening in that math class today," Lyche said.
The Family Access Network advocates work individually with each family to determine their specific needs, Lyche said. The nonprofit has been serving roughly the same number of families compared to previous years, but with more needs than before.
"For our working poor families, everything's fine until it's not," said Lyche. With families on the edge, those kinds of incidents, such as an unexpected medical bill or car repair, are what can push families into being unhoused.
"We're not going to be able to solve everybody's problems, but we are certainly going to be there to help support families to figure out what their options are," she said.
Families need a safety net, Lyche said. "We have families that are falling off the edge, and there is nobody there to help them. We can all help families navigate the system, but when the system does not have enough housing to support our families, that makes it a lot harder for our families to get stable housing."
Lyche felt hopeful that affordable housing was even being discussed. "Unfortunately we've had to get to this point to start having the conversation, but it's great that we're having the conversation."
NeighborImpact helps families with a variety of needs, including housing, utilities, food, clothing, childcare and rental assistance, which offer some relief to their household budgets, said Molly Heiss, director of housing stabilization.
NeighborImpact's housing stabilization department focuses on different kinds of rental support, including short-term, medium-term, and longer-term support. NeighborImpact also works with Housing Works to get people into their Housing Choice Voucher program, which provides federal rent assistance.
"The need is really increasing exponentially," Heiss said. The pandemic and emergency rent relief highlighted how unaffordable rent is in Central Oregon.
"Most affordable housing programs or projects have waitlists of between two and three years," she said. Other programs have four to five-year waitlists.
"I think there's a multi-prong approach that's needed, and I think everyone is still trying to figure that out, truly," she said.
St. Vincent de Paul, a nonprofit social service agency, aims to assist families with housing, utilities, food insecurity, and clothing.
"Utilities are through the roof. I see people coming in with utility bills that are $2,000, $3,000," said Gary Hewitt, executive director of St. Vincent de Paul in Bend.
Rental assistance is drying up, particularly as the Oregon Emergency Rental Assistance Program ended several months ago, and SNAP benefits have been reduced, said Hewitt. "I think they're smothering," he said.
St. Vincent de Paul does have a housing village for formerly homeless people, and they don't discriminate because of past evictions or criminal convictions. Hewitt is also in the process of buying a house or two to rent out rooms with the goal of creating more affordable housing in Bend.
"We are trying very hard to help people stay in their homes. There's not enough resources," he said.
Hewitt said he advised people to go to St. Vincent de Paul for utilities assistance, then use that money to pay their rent.
"We have a food pantry here, and a social service program," he said. "But honestly we're moving more toward housing because that is the greater need here in Bend."
Why not use the land in SW Bend next to Les Schwab as a managed/ clean camp for families? Neighbors had concerns about a minimally supervised camp with active drug use permitted. There would be so much more support for a camp that is geared towards and safe for parents and children.
