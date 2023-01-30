This week in Bend and surrounding areas, local governing bodies will discuss controversial developments such as Thornburgh Resort, a gas station in southeast Bend and a subdivision in western Bend.
Monday
1 p.m. The Mirror Pond Fish Passage Advisory Committee will host an open house at the East Bend Library to encourage public involvement in potential fish passage options at the Newport Dam. Registration and public comment are encouraged.
1 p.m. The Deschutes County Commission will meet at 1300 NW Wall Street and via Zoom to discuss their potential goals for Fiscal Year 2024, prepare for an upcoming hearing for Thornburgh Resort's water and wildlife impacts and hear an update on the city of Bend's multi-unit property tax exemption program.
Tuesday
9 a.m. The Crook County Court will meet at 320 NE Court Street in Prineville and via WebEx for a work session, which will include discussion of a potential museum tax levy, fee waivers and reductions for public records requests and departmental presentations.
4 p.m. In its first meeting of the year, the city's Transportation Bond Oversight Committee will meet to elect a chair and vice chair, hear a biennial budget update and discuss outreach and future meeting topics.
6 p.m. The Redmond City Council will hold a special meeting at City Hall and via Zoom to discuss homelessness in the area, various city projects and an update on the city's legislative involvement.
Wednesday
8:15 a.m. The Madras City Council and the Jefferson County Commission will have joint meeting at 66 SE D Street in Madras and via Zoom to discuss law enforcement recruitment, community economic development and slight modifications to the county fairgrounds.
9 a.m. The Deschutes County Commission will meet at 1300 NW Wall Street and via Zoom for a public hearing on a proposed modification to Thornburgh Resort's fish and wildlife mitigation plan. The commission will also discuss
9 a.m. The Crook County Court will meet at 320 NE Court Street in Prineville and via WebEx for various approvals including library closures.
10 a.m. The Bend Metropolitan Planning Organization Technical Advisory Committee will meet at City Hall and via Zoom for updates of local and federal transportation projects and a community roundtable discussion.
5 p.m. The Bend City Council will convene at City Hall and via Zoom for several second readings, which would approve such ordinances that would remove parking minimums and a zoning change to allow for commercial and housing development near downtown Bend. The council will also hear an update on a potential fire levy and make a proclamation relating to gun violence survivors. The council will also decide whether to hear an appeal of a hearings officer's decision on a proposed gas station development in a south east Bend neighborhood.
Thursday
1 p.m. A public hearing will commence at Bend City Hall to determine the fate of a tentative plan to create a new 44-lot subdivision near Century Drive in western Bend called Bachelor View. Staff with the city's planning department recommended the hearings officer deny the developer's plans.
5:30 p.m. Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council's Board of Directors will meet at 243 E. Antler Avenue in Redmond and via Zoom to discuss workforce housing, community economic development and loans.
Friday
8 a.m. The Deschutes County Commission will hear an update on locally relevant efforts in this year's legislative session.
