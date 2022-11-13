Bend city hall

Bend City Hall

 Ryan Brennecke/Bulletin file

This week in Bend and surrounding areas, local governing bodies have much to discuss including gun regulations post-election, affordable housing, homelessness, psilocybin, rural accessory dwelling units and zoning changes for possible land developments.

BendMonday, Nov. 14: The Core Area Advisory Board subcommittee will meet via Zoom at 10:30 a.m. to discuss strategies for inclusivity and equity and key priorities for future projects. The planning commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. virtually and in City Hall for a public hearing on a zoning change and for a work session to discuss amendments to Bend’s transportation plan, the comprehensive plan and the development code.

