This week in Bend and surrounding areas, local governing bodies have much to discuss including gun regulations post-election, affordable housing, homelessness, psilocybin, rural accessory dwelling units and zoning changes for possible land developments.
BendMonday, Nov. 14: The Core Area Advisory Board subcommittee will meet via Zoom at 10:30 a.m. to discuss strategies for inclusivity and equity and key priorities for future projects. The planning commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. virtually and in City Hall for a public hearing on a zoning change and for a work session to discuss amendments to Bend’s transportation plan, the comprehensive plan and the development code.
Tuesday, Nov. 15: The Metropolitan Planning Organization policy board will meet at noon virtually and at 1300 NW Wall Street to discuss funding allocation for the federal Carbon Reduction Program and priorities for the upcoming legislative session.
Wednesday, Nov. 16: The Bend City Council will meet at 5 p.m. at City Hall. The agenda is stacked. First, councilors will discuss how to proceed with implementing firearm regulations after Measure 114 appeared to pass on Tuesday. They will also hear from developers after Costco threatened to pull out of a deal to build a new store in northern Bend. The Council could potentially take the first step in officially adopting the camping code they’ve been working on since June, which seeks to regulate where, when and how people who are unhoused can camp on city property. Councilors will also discuss climate-friendly parking strategies, and they could pass an ordinance to incentivize affordable housing and childcare facility developments.
Thursday, Nov. 17: The Core Area Advisory Board will meet at 3 p.m. in City Hall. Board members could make a motion to recommend funding that would catalyze development in Bend’s Core Area, which stretches roughly from Revere Avenue to Wilson Avenue along the Third Street corridor. The board will also discuss changes to parking requirements under climate friendly rule-making requirements from the state.
The city will host an open house on upcoming construction on and around Neff Road and Purcell Boulevard from 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Deschutes Children’s Foundation at 2125 NE Daggett Lane.
Friday, Nov. 18: A public hearing will be held at 9:30 a.m. virtually and at City Hall to review a proposed development near Murphy Road and Brosterhous in southeast Bend. The development seeks to emphasize pedestrian accessibility, and it could include a gas station and convenience store, a drive through restaurant and a food cart pod.
Deschutes County
Monday, Nov. 14: The Deschutes County Commission will meet at 1 p.m. virtually and at 1300 NW Wall Street. The commissioners could approve a safe parking site in Redmond and a zone change for a 710-acre development to the west of Terrebonne. They will also discuss possible regulations for rural accessory dwelling units, and they will prepare for a hearing on time, place and manner restrictions for psilocybin services after voters appeared to oppose a ban on services in last Tuesday’s election.
Tuesday, Nov. 15:The Solid Waste Advisory Committee will meet at 9 a.m. for updates on solid waste technology and a discussion on potential recycling stream options. A public hearing will be held at 6 p.m. for a zoning change for land in northeast Bend owned by Te Amo Despacio, which has ties to Hayden Homes.
Redmond
Tuesday, Nov. 15:Redmond City Council is meeting at 6 p.m. to discus an update on new construction for a downtown Redmond Library. A temporary library will open at 2127 South U.S. Highway 97 in mid January 2023. The council could also discuss the possibility of applying rules for unhoused people camping on city property to Redmond.
