This week in Bend and surrounding areas, local governing bodies will discuss affordable housing initiatives, Deschutes County's 20-year plan and the future of a new Deschutes Public Library branch.
Bend
Monday, Nov. 7: At 2 p.m. in Bend City Council chambers, the Bend Economic Development Advisory Committee will meet to discuss business assistance programs, economic development strategies and home energy scores. From 6-8 p.m., the city's transportation and mobility department will host an open house in council chambers inviting community members to offer their input on a grant proposal. The grant program would allocate $2 million in Department of Transportation funds to strengthen transportation efficiency and safety.
Wednesday, Nov. 9: At 3 p.m., the Affordable Housing Advisory Board will meet to discuss potential new funding opportunities for housing development, including new units at veterans village and a senior services hub. At 4 p.m., the Neighborhood Leadership Alliance will meet at City Hall. At 4:30 p.m., the Human Rights and Equity Commission will meet at City Hall as it continues to finalize top priorities for 2023.
Thursday, Nov. 10: At 11 a.m., the Environment and Climate Committee will meet to discuss goals for 2023 and the future of Bend's waste allocation.
Deschutes County
Monday, Nov. 7: The Deschutes County Commission will meet at 1 p.m., and could potentially approve an agreement with the Oregon Health Authority to maximize COVID-19 vaccination rates and increase funding in the the the county's budget and the health services fund. The Historic Landmarks Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. with updates from Bend, Redmond and Sisters, an introduction to the Archeological Society of Central Oregon and an overview of Deschutes County's 20-year plan.
Wednesday, Nov. 9: A public hearing will be held at 6 p.m. for the Tetherow Resort located just west of Bend as the resort asks to reduce the amount of required single family units and increase its quantity of multi-family units. The resort's proposal cites changing economic conditions resulting in higher demand for more townhomes compared to single-family residences. The resort says in its proposal the changes wouldn't increase traffic at the resort or impact any of its existing operations.
Thursday, Nov. 10: The planning commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the county's 20-year plan, commonly referred to as Deschutes 2040.
Other
Tuesday, Nov. 8: Election Day. Voters' ballots should be postmarked by the end of the business day on Nov. 8 or submitted to a ballot dropbox by 8 p.m. on the same day. Election results will be released by the county clerk's office after 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 9: The Deschutes Public Library board will meet Wednesday beginning with a work session at 9 a.m. to discuss plans for the new East Library in southeast Bend and what to do with the land near Robal Lane the library system abandoned earlier this year. Their regular meeting will follow the work session at noon.
Friday, Nov. 11: Central Oregon Veterans Outreach is hosting its 21st annual Veterans' Day Parade from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 beginning on Wall Street in downtown Bend. The theme is "Welcome home to our Vietnam War Era veterans."
