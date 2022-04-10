Details: The former Burger King on the NW corner of Reed Market Road and Third street (1091 SE 3rd St.) is being renovated from a former Burger King restaurant to an auto dealership service and sales center. Kendall Motorsports, which owns the pre-owned car lot and Porsche dealership on the adjacent property, will move the existing detail center at the dealership into the new space.
According to a floor plan submitted to the city of Bend, the detail center will have room for three vehicles, several office buildings and a sales floor. The new footprint will be 3,982 square feet with an added 895 square-feet from the former fast-food restaurant.
The drive-thru will be replaced with additional parking spaces and will include six parking spots on the north side and an additional 21 parking spaces on the east side as outlined in the design review submitted to the city's planning division. The access points will not change and will still be along Reed Market Road and Third Street.
The city's planning documents also show that the predominant building material will be metal siding, softened by a significant amount of landscaping on the south and east sides of the building.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Add Sunday Home Delivery to your Digital Access Subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.