Address: 2580 NE 27th St., Bend, just north of St. Francis of Assisi School and Church
Number of homes: There are 65 lots. All will be single-family detached homes. There is no commercial development planned within the subdivision.
General contractor: Stone Bridge Homes NW, Lake Oswego.
Engineering: AKS Engineering & Forestry of Bend is providing civil engineering, land use planning and surveying.
Other features: Stone Bridge Homes NW plans on building homes that will range in size from approximately 2,000 square feet to 3,200 square feet. They will be Earth Advantage certified energy efficient homes. Earth Advantage homes qualify for the Energy Trust of Oregon incentives. Builders are awarded financial rebates for building more energy efficient than code requires.
The planned 65 lots range in size from approximately 4,000 to 7,000 square feet, meeting density standards. The project will dedicate right-of-way and build full street improvements for Beall Drive, a collector street running through the project that connects to NE 27th Street.
Alleys will provide vehicular access to lots fronting Beall Drive and internal local streets round out the interconnected system with sidewalks and landscape strips throughout.
