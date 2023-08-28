Music
Thursday 8/31
The Ballybogs: The local Irish band will perform every Thursday evening; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Cellar, 206 NW Oregon Ave., Suite 2, Bend; porterbrewingco.com or 541-382-1645.
Karaoke Night: Sing your heart out at Karaoke; 7-10 p.m.; free; Worthy Beers & Burgers, 806 NW Brooks St., Bend; facebook.com/worthybrewing or 541-678-6268.
Karaoke Thursdays: Join each week all summer for a fun-filled musical Thursday; 7-10 p.m.; free; Bunk + Brew, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; facebook.com/bunkandbrew
Live at the Vineyard — Klassixs Ayreband: The local rock ‘n and roll band will perform; 5-8 p.m.; $15 Adults $15, Children 12 & under free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Theater & Dance
Monday 8/28
Bend Ecstatic Dance: Join once or weekly for a group dance experience that has no choreographed moves and allows for freedom of movement to the sound of the music; 7:15-9:15 p.m.; $12-$22 sliding scale, ages 12+; Tula Movement Arts, 2797 NW Clearwater Drive, Bend; ecstaticbend.com.
Wednesday 8/30
Argentine Tango Classes and Dance: Learn the Argentine Tango in this beginner/intermediate class followed by dancing, no partner needed; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $5-$10 drop-in; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; CentralOregonTango.com.
Soul in Motion Conscious Dance: Movement and dance as a practice for life; 6-7:15 p.m.; $20; Continuum Yoga, 155 SW Century Drive, Suite 112, Bend; soulinmotionbend.com or 541-948-7015.
Books
Monday 8/28
Out of This World Book Club: The book club will be discussing “All Systems Red,” by Martha Wells; 6 p.m.; free; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-549-0866.
Kids & Family
Monday 8/28
Youth Camp — French Cuisine: Have your child age 7-17 join in this camp where they will learn to make a variety of French meals; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; $220; Kindred Creative Kitchen, 2525 NE Twin Knolls Drive suite 2, Bend; thekindredcreativekitchen.com or 541-640-0350.
Tuesday 8/29
Pop-Up Playgroup — Lewis & Clark: Join for a pop up playgroup in your local park; 3:30-4:30 p.m.; free RSVP; Pine Nursery Park, 3750 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; adventuresinyogapants.com

Wednesday 8/30

Sports & Outdoors
Monday 8/28
PIP Break: A mini-camp experience exclusively for women; 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; $197; Breathe Love House, 2100 NE Eighth St., Bend; pipinstitute.com.
Women’s MTB Rides: Ride to the trails from Pine Mountain Sports with our Women’s Program Ambassadors every other Monday of each month; 5:30-8 p.m.; free; Pine Mountain Sports, 255 SW Century Drive, Bend; facebook.com/pinemountainsports or 541-385-8080.
Yoga, Hike and Brew at Pilot Butte: Join for a guided tour and insider’s experience of Bend culture; 8-10 a.m.; $42; Pilot Butte State Park, 2020 NE Linnea Dr, Bend; wildlandguidingcompany.com
Tuesday 8/29
Yoga in The Park: Outdoor, restorative, donation-based yoga class; 5-6 p.m.; $0-$30 Donation Based; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; doyogaoutside.org.
Wednesday 8/30
Weekly Pub Run: Join every Wednesday night for the weekly group run; 5:30-7 p.m.; free; Cascade Lakes Brewpub, 1441 SW Chandler Ave. Suite 100, Bend; facebook.com/CascadeLakesBrewingCo
Yoga at the Park: A 60-minute vinyasa class hosted by loca doula and yoga instructor Kaija Marshall; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; donation appreciated; Pine Nursery Park, 3750 Northeast Purcell Boulevard, Bend; adventuresinyogapants.com.
Lectures & Classes
Monday 8/28
Bend Zen Meditation Group: Two 25-minute sits followed by a short dharma discussion; 6:45-8:30 p.m.; free, donations accepted; Trinity Episcopal Church, Brooks Hall, 469 NW Wall St., Bend; bendzen.net or 541-382-5542.
NAMI Connections Peer Support Group: NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group is a free, peer-led support group for any adult who has experienced symptoms of a mental health condition; 7-9 p.m.; free; online via Zoom; namicentraloregon.org or 541-316-0167.
Wednesday 8/30
The Art of Falconry: Join as local Sister’s falconer Hank Minor presents an engaging and informative look at the art and practice of falconry; 3-4 p.m.; free; Crook County Library, 175 NW Meadow Lakes Drive, Prineville; crooklib.org or 541-447-7978.
Teen Grief Groups: This safe space allows them to hold and be held as they navigate the struggles of growing up and dealing with loneliness, loss, divorce, death, anxiety, depression and isolation; 6-7:30 p.m.; $50; The Cottage, 33 NW Louisiana Ave., Bend; livingundone.org or 541-223-9955.
Thursday 8/31
NAMI Family Support Group: A peer-led support group for any adult with a loved one who has experienced symptoms of a mental health condition; 5:15-6:45 p.m.; free; Online via Zoom, Bend; namicentraloregon.org or 541-316-0167.
PowerPoint Dynamic Presentation Strategies: Everyone needs presentation skills today so learn how in this workshop; 1-4 p.m.; Training Live Via Zoom; business.bendchamber.org.
Food & Drinks
Monday 8/28
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Monday night; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Co., 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Tuesday 8/29
2023 Wine on the Deck Summer Series: Sit, sip and learn from the different local wineries while enjoying a unique array of small-plate pairings; 3-6 p.m.; $60, 90-minute tasting, rsvp required; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Wednesday 8/30
Bend Farmers Market: Supports the viability of local farmers and producers who offer fresh local produce and farm products produced sustainably, enhancing the business, nutritional, and community health of Central Oregon; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; accepts EBT; Downtown Bend, Brook Street Alley, Bend; bendfarmersmarket.com.
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Wednesday; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Deschutes Brewery & Public House, 1044 NW Bond St., Bend; deschutesbrewery.com or 541-382-9242.
Wednesday Cookouts: Barbecuing on the Traeger every Wednesday alongside a special guest brewery with some live local tunes too; 5-7 p.m.; $20 First come, first serve, all ages welcome; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
