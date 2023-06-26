Art
Thursday 6/29
The Ballybogs: The local Irish band will perform every Thursday evening; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Cellar, 206 NW Oregon Ave., Suite 2, Bend; porterbrewingco.com or 541-382-1645.
Karaoke Night: Sing your heart out at Karaoke; 6-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Beers & Burgers, 806 NW Brooks St., Bend; 541-678-6268.
Live at the Vineyard — Kurt Silva: The country musician will perform ; 5-8 p.m.; $12 adults, children 12 & under free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Mitch-a-Palooza: Rock, Alternative, Metal and Southern Funk Rock; 9 p.m.; free, band tip appreciated; M&J Tavern, 102 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; fb.me or 541-389-1410.
Thursday House Band: The Sisters-based musician Benji age showcases his talented friends every Thursday evening; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Unity Event Celebrate Summer 2023 Poetry Jam: Bring your originals, recite a written poem or just observe; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Unity Community of Central Oregon, 63645 Scenic Drive, Bend; unitycentraloregon.org or 541-280-5040.
Theater & Dance
Monday 6/26
Bend Ecstatic Dance: Join once or weekly for a group dance experience that has no choreographed moves and allows for freedom of movement to the sound of the music; 7:15-9:15 p.m.; $12-$22 sliding scale, ages 12+; Tula Movement Arts, 2797 NW Clearwater Drive, Bend; ecstaticbend.com.
Improv Class Series: Improve your listening skills, build confidence, exercise your brain, connect to others, lower your stress and expand your mind in this series; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; $295; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; bendinstituteofcomedy.com or 541-410-5866.
Wednesday 6/28
‘90s Dance Night-Summer Solstice: Dress up in your favorite 90’s styles, or dress however you want it’s chill, and come dance to the booms of Bend’s coolest DJs-Wild Goose, Rave Kitty, BlondHau5, and Bass Camp; 6-10 p.m.; free; Bunk + Brew, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; facebook.com/bunkandbrew.
Argentine Tango Classes and Dance: Learn the Argentine Tango in this beginner/intermediate class followed by dancing, no partner needed; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $5-$10 drop-in; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; CentralOregonTango.com.
Soul in Motion Conscious Dance: Movement and dance as a practice for life, facilitated and guided; 6-7:15 p.m.; $20; Continuum Yoga, 155 SW Century Drive, Suite 112, Bend; soulinmotionbend.com or 541-948-7015.
Thursday 6/29
Cascades Theatrical Company — Calendars Girls: A touching and empowering story of friendship, courage, and unexpected triumph. Follow a group of extraordinary women as they challenge societal norms and bare it all for a meaningful cause; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; $27-$29; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Comedy
Monday 6/26
Improv Class Series: Improve your listening skills, build confidence, exercise your brain, connect to others, lower your stress and expand your mind in this series; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; $295; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; bendinstituteofcomedy.com or 541-410-5866.
Books
Monday 6/26
Out of This World Book Club: The book club will be discussing “A Psalm for the Wild-Built,” by Becky Chambers; 6 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive, Suite 110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Sports & Outdoors
Monday 6/26
Women’s MTB Rides: Ride to the trails from Pine Mountain Sports with our Women’s Program ambassadors every other Monday of each month; 5:30-8 p.m.; free; Pine Mountain Sports, 255 SW Century Drive, Bend; facebook.com/pinemountainsports or 541-385-8080.
Wednesday 6/28
Barre3 Summer Festival: A mini Summer Festival, featuring live music, food, drink, activities and more; 4:30-9:30 p.m.; free, families Welcome, bring a picnic blanket; Barre3, Mill A Outdoor Space, 805 SW Industrial Way, Bend; facebook.com/barre3bend or 541-323-2828.
Fire + Ice Hike: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Daniele McKay for a hike through glacier-carved valleys and volcanic craters; 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; free, must register in advance; Metolius Preserve, SW Warm Springs Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Footzone Midweek Run: Join the weekly running club; 5:30 p.m.; free; FootZone, 842 NW Wall St., Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-317-3568.
Lectures & Classes
Monday 6/26
Bend Zen Meditation Group: Two 25-minute sits followed by a short dharma discussion; 6:45-8:30 p.m.; free, donations accepted; Trinity Episcopal Church, Brooks Hall, 469 NW Wall St., Bend; bendzen.net or 541-382-5542.
Diabetes Prevention Program: The Diabetes Prevention Program is proven to help people with prediabetes prevent or delay type 2 diabetes; 10:30-11:30 a.m.; free; La Pine Community Health Center, 51600 Huntington Road, La Pine; 541-536-3435 ext 1737.
NAMI Connections Peer Support Group: NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group is a free, peer-led support group for any adult who has experienced symptoms of a mental health condition; 7-9 p.m.; free; Online via Zoom; namicentraloregon.org or 541-316-0167.
Tuesday 6/27
“A Course in Miracles” Study Group with Cylvia Hayes: Join Cylvia Hayes to discuss the wisdom in “A Course in Miracles,” with each session including a talk on a key course teaching; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; free Love offering appreciated; Unity Community of Central Oregon, 63645 Scenic Drive, Bend; unitycentraloregon.org or 541-280-5040.
Wednesday 6/28
Lunch & Learn — Impacts of the 2023 Legislative Session on Business: Join the Bend Chamber and two of our key strategic partners to discuss the 2023 legislative session, including wins (and losses) and what’s up next in Salem; noon-1 p.m.; free Bend; bendchamber.org.
NAMI Peer-to-Peer Class: An eight-session educational program for adults with mental health conditions who are looking to better understand themselves and their recovery; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; free; First Presbyterian Church of Bend, 230 NE Ninth St., Bend; namicentraloregon.org.
Teen Grief Groups: This safe space allows them to hold and be held as they navigate the struggles of growing up and dealing with loneliness, loss, divorce, death, anxiety depression and isolation; 6-7:30 p.m.; $50; The Cottage, 33 NW Louisiana Ave., Bend; livingundone.org or 541-223-9955.
Understanding and Addressing Sex Trafficking in Our Community: Join this training to learn indicators, myths and how to respond by the anti-trafficking project, or at:project; 6-7 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Thursday 6/29
NAMI Family Support Group: A peer-led support group for any adult with a loved one who has experienced symptoms of a mental health condition; 5:15-6:45 p.m.; free; Online via Zoom; namicentraloregon.org or 541-316-0167.
Taking Control of Your Healthcare — Affordable and Flexible Options: Dr. Sing-Wei Ho, MD will explore the direct primary care model and we’ll also explore the benefits of an affordable alternative to traditional health insurance; 12:15-1:15 p.m.; free; Tumalo Family Medicine, 131 NW Hawthorne Ave, Suite 101, Bend; credicott.com.
Food & Drinks
Monday 6/26
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Monday night; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Co., 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Tuesday 6/27
2023 Wine on the Deck Summer Series: Sit, sip, and learn from the different local wineries while enjoying a unique array of small-plate pairings; 3-6 p.m.; $60, 90-minute tasting, rsvp required; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Trivia Night: Test your knowledge on such categories as sports, history, science, geography, pop culture, and more; 5:30 p.m.; free 21+; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Wednesday 6/28
Bend Farmers Market: Supports the viability of local farmers and producers who offer fresh local produce and farm products produced sustainably, enhancing the business, nutritional, and community health of Central Oregon; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; accepts EBT; Downtown Bend, Brook Street Alley, Bend; bendfarmersmarket.com.
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Wednesday; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Deschutes Brewery & Public House, 1044 NW Bond St., Bend; deschutesbrewery.com or 541-382-9242.
Wednesday Cookouts: Barbecuing on the Traeger every Wednesday alongside a special guest brewery with some live local tunes too; 5-7 p.m.; $20, first come first serve, all ages welcome; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Winemaker Dinner with J. Bookwalter: Enjoy wine with host John Bookwalter, Owner and Head of Winemaking for J. Bookwalter in Columbia Valley; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; $150; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way Suite 1, Bend; 541-728-0753.
Thursday 6/29
Trivia on the Moon: Trivia will be held on the patio; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.