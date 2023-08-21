Art
Thursday 8/24
The Ballybogs: The local Irish band will perform every Thursday evening; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Cellar, 206 NW Oregon Ave., Suite 2, Bend; porterbrewingco.com or 541-382-1645.
Justusworx: The local blues-rock, soul, funk, and jazz band will perform; 6:30 p.m.; free; The Village at Sunriver, 57100 Beaver Drive, Bend; villageatsunriver.com or 541-593-8704.
Karaoke Thursdays: Join each week all summer for a fun-filled musical Thursday; 7-10 p.m.; free; Bunk + Brew, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; facebook.com/bunkandbrew.
“Mixed Bag” An Evening of Storytelling: Silent Echo Theater Company features storytellers are Cody Michael, Molly Kelly, Elise Franklin, Dan Cohen, Johnny Alfredo and Carol Sternkopf; 7:30-9 p.m.; $15-$20; Sisters Saloon and Ranch Grill, 190 E. Cascade Ave., Sisters; silentechotheatercompany.org or 541-549-7427.
Thursday House Band: The Sisters-based musician Benji Nagel showcases his talented friends every Thursday evening ; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Theater & Dance
Monday 8/21
Bend Ecstatic Dance: Join once or weekly for a group dance experience that has no choreographed moves and allows for freedom of movement to the sound of the music; 7:15-9:15 p.m.; $12-$22 sliding scale, ages 12+; Tula Movement Arts, 2797 NW Clearwater Drive, Bend; ecstaticbend.com.
Wednesday 8/23
Argentine Tango Classes and Dance: Learn the Argentine tango in this beginner/intermediate class followed by dancing, no partner needed; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $5-$10 drop-in; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; CentralOregonTango.com.
Soul in Motion Conscious Dance: Movement and dance as a practice for life!; 6-7:15 p.m.; $20; Continuum Yoga, 155 SW Century Drive, Suite 112, Bend; soulinmotionbend.com or 541-948-7015.
Comedy
Wednesday 8/23
Best In The Northwest-Improv Comedy Night: VTP Presents: Join every Wednesday in August for a fun night of interactive, unscripted comedy and creativity from one of Bend’s own Incredibly Talented Improv Troupes; 8-11 p.m.; $15-$20; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Books
Monday 8/21
Citizens 4 Community LET’S PLAY — Game Night: Bring your friends and family to this all-ages game night where there will be some classic board and strategy games on hand; 4:30-6 p.m.; free; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.
RAB Middles Book Club: The book club will be discussing “The First Rule of Punk,” by Celia Perez; 6 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive #110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Kids & Family
Monday 8/21
Pop-Up Playgroup — Tumalo State Park: Join for a pop up playgroup in your local park; 3:30-4:30 p.m.; free RSVP; Pine Nursery Park, 3750 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; adventuresinyogapants.com.
Summer Climbing Camps: From indoor programs for youth climbers at our new climbing facility, to outdoor programs at Smith Rock with our certified guides, BEA has all the options for a rad summer experience; 8 a.m.; $60-$400; Bend Endurance Academy, 222 SE Reed Market Road, Suite 200, Bend; bendenduranceacademy.org or 541-904-5048.
Youth Camp — Petite Four/Mini Desserts: Have your child age 7-17 join me in this hands on class where we will make a variety of miniature desserts and petite fours; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; $220; Kindred Creative Kitchen, 2525 NE Twin Knolls Drive suite 2, Bend; thekindredcreativekitchen.com or 541-640-0350.
Tuesday 8/22
Max King Trail Running Camp: In partnership with CORK, Central Oregon Running Klub, this is a summer youth day camp.; 8:30 a.m.; Max King Trail Running Camp, Bend; maxkingtrc.com.
Youth Camp — Petite Four/Mini Desserts: Have your child age 7-17 join me in this hands on class where we will make a variety of miniature desserts and petite fours; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; $220; Kindred Creative Kitchen, 2525 NE Twin Knolls Drive suite 2, Bend; thekindredcreativekitchen.com or 541-640-0350.
Wednesday 8/23
Youth Camp — Petite Four/Mini Desserts: Have your child age 7-17 join me in this hands on class where we will make a variety of miniature desserts and petite fours; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; $220; Kindred Creative Kitchen, 2525 NE Twin Knolls Drive suite 2, Bend; thekindredcreativekitchen.com or 541-640-0350.
Sports & Outdoors
Monday 8/21
Women’s MTB Rides: Ride to the trails from Pine Mountain Sports with our Women’s Program Ambassadors every other Monday of each month; 5:30-8 p.m.; free; Pine Mountain Sports, 255 SW Century Drive, Bend; facebook.com/pinemountainsports or 541-385-8080.
Yoga, Hike and Brew at Pilot Butte: Join for an guided tour and insider’s experience of Bend culture; 8-10 a.m.; $42; Pilot Butte State Park, 2020 NE Linnea Drive, Bend; wildlandguidingcompany.com.
Tuesday 8/22
Yoga at Drake Park: Outdoor, restorative, donation based yoga class; 5-6 p.m.; $0-$30; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; DoYogaOutside.org.
Wednesday 8/23
Weekly Pub Run: Join every Wednesday night for the weekly group run; 5:30-7 p.m.; free; Cascade Lakes Brewpub, 1441 SW Chandler Ave. Suite 100, Bend; facebook.com/CascadeLakesBrewingCo.
Yoga at the Park: 60-minute vinyasa class hosted by local doula and yoga instructor Kaija Marshall; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; donation appreciated; Pine Nursery Park, 3750 Northeast Purcell Boulevard, Bend; bendtickets.com.
Lectures & Classes
Monday 8/21
Bend Zen Meditation Group: Two 25-minute sits followed by a short dharma discussion; 6:45-8:30 p.m.; free Donations accepted; Trinity Episcopal Church, Brooks Hall, 469 NW Wall St., Bend; bendzen.net or 541-382-5542.
NAMI Connections Peer Support Group: NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group is a free, peer-led support group for any adult who has experienced symptoms of a mental health condition; 7-9 p.m.; free; Online via Zoom; namicentraloregon.org or 541-316-0167.
Painting Inside The Box: Join for a slightly nerdy paint night; 6-8 p.m.; $40; Modern Games, 550 SW Industrial Way #150, Bend; 541-639-8121.
Tuesday 8/22
iCon Clave! Drum Workshop with Master Drummer Miguel Bernal: Learn how to play Rumba, Makuta, and other Afro-Cuban conga drum rhythms, all while keeping the beat with “clave,” in the uniquely Cuban way; 12:30-1:30 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Quieting Inflammation — Support for the Aging Immune System: This webinar is designed to help caregivers and older adults identify common immune-system offenders, while bolstering the body with immune-building foods; 7-8:30 p.m.; free; online; oregoncarepartners.com.
Ripple Health & Wellness Workshop: Learn about how holistic medicine gets to the root of the problem; 6 p.m.; free RSVP; Open Space Event Studio, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; openspace.studio
Wednesday 8/23
Teen Grief Groups: This safe space allows them to hold and be held as they navigate the struggles of growing up and dealing with loneliness,loss, divorce, death, anxiety depression and isolation; 6-7:30 p.m.; $50; The Cottage, 33 NW Louisiana Ave., Bend; livingundone.org or 541-223-9955.
Food & Drinks
Monday 8/21
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Monday night; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Co., 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Tuesday 8/22
2023 Crawfish Boil: Enjoy fresh and local fare and music while hanging out on the patio for a night of bringing the community together; 6-8 p.m.; $50-$55 per person; Cascade Lakes Brewing Co., 1441 SW Chandler Ave. Suite #100, Bend; cascadelakes.com or 541-388-4998.
2023 Wine on the Deck Summer Series: Sit, sip, and learn from the different local wineries while enjoying a unique array of small-plate pairings; 3-6 p.m.; $60, 90-minute tasting, rsvp required; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Happy Hour with Advocates for the West: Learn about its work in Central Oregon and across the West; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; free, rsvp to Aimee Moran at amoran@advocateswest.org or 208-342-7024 x 205.; Worthy Brewing Co., 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; advocateswest.org or 541-639-4776.
Wednesday 8/23
Bend Farmers Market: Supports the viability of local farmers and producers who offer fresh local produce and farm products produced sustainably, enhancing the business, nutritional, and community health of Central Oregon; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; accepts EBT; Downtown Bend, Brook Street Alley, Bend; bendfarmersmarket.com.
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Wednesday; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Deschutes Brewery & Public House, 1044 NW Bond St., Bend; deschutesbrewery.com or 541-382-9242.
Wednesday Cookouts: Barbecuing on the Traeger every Wednesday alongside a special guest brewery with some live local tunes too; 5-7 p.m.; $20 First come first serve, all ages welcome; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
MUSIC
Pink Martini featuring China Forbes: The 12-piece classical, Latin, traditional pop and jazz band will perform; 7 p.m.; $45-$85; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin-Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
