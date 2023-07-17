If you were at the Munch and Music free concert in Drake Park last Thursday, you know what it’s like to chill out under the setting sun and listen to some sweet Johnny Cash and Beatles tunes.
This Thursday’s show is for all you dancers out there.
High Step Society does not call itself a band, but “a dance party from another dimension; a high-flying, beat-dropping, big band rocketship with an ear to the past, and both feet on the gas.”
“Think classic jazz meets EDM and you’re in the right zone,” writes The Bulletin’s Ben Salmon music columnist. Local transcendental jam band Fractal opens. Parking is difficult around the park, so plan to arrive early and get a good seat.
Here’s some other cools stuff happening this week:
Art
Monday 7/17
Painting Inside The Box: Join for a slightly nerdy paint night; 6-8 p.m.; $40; Modern Games, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 150, Bend; 541-639-8121.
Wednesday 7/19
Poetry Everywhere — Writing Across Genres & Forms: Get inspired writing poetry across genres: from receipts to recipes; 6-8 p.m.; free; Online; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1063.
Thursday 7/20
Munch & Music — High Step Society with Fractal: This weekly series provides the community of Central Oregon with free live music, food vendors at Restaurant Row, family fun in the Kids Zone, local vendors down Artisan Row and beer, wine and spirits; 5:30-9 p.m.; free; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; munchandmusic.com.
Theater & Dance
Monday 7/17
Improv Class Series: Improve your listening skills, build confidence, exercise your brain, connect to others, lower your stress and expand your mind in this series; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; $295; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; bendinstituteofcomedy.com or 541-410-5866.
Wednesday 7/19
Argentine Tango Classes and Dance: Learn the Argentine Tango in this beginner/intermediate class followed by dancing, no partner needed; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $5-$10 drop-in; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; CentralOregonTango.com.
Soul in Motion Conscious Dance: Movement and dance as a practice for life; 6-7:15 p.m.; $20; Continuum Yoga, 155 SW Century Dr Suite 112, Bend; soulinmotionbend.com or 541-948-7015.
Thursday 7/20
Queen Lear: An all outdoor production of Queen Lear by William Shakespeare; 7:30-10 p.m.; $20-$25; Deschutes Historical Museum, 129 NW Idaho, Bend; bendticket.com or 503-740-9619.
Third Thursdays Group Class and Social Dance: Learn different dances each month at the all levels class ; 6-7:45 p.m.; $10.-$20; Larkspur Community Center, 1600 SE Reed Market Road, Bend; dancewithtravis.com.
Comedy
Monday 7/17
Thursday 7/20
Matt Rife & Friends: This event is ages 18. / ADA Seating — USE FILTERS The Amphitheater is a grassy area with no permanent seats; 7 p.m.; $35-$85; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin-Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com.
Books
Monday 7/17
RAB Middles Book Club: The club will discuss “The Jumbies,” by Tracie Baptiste; 6 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Wednesday 7/19
Mystery Book Club: The club will be discussing “Age of Vice,” by Deepti Kapoor.; 6 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, Online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Kids & Family
Monday 7/17
Music Together Workshop: An early-childhood music and movement program for children ages 0-5 and the grownups who love them; 9:30-10:30 a.m.; free; Becky Johnson Community Center, 412 SW Eighth St., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org.
Summer Climbing Camps: From indoor programs for youth climbers at its new climbing facility to outdoor programs at Smith Rock with our certified guides, BEA has all the options for a rad summer experience; 8 a.m.; $60-$400; Bend Endurance Academy, 222 SE Reed Market Road, Suite 200, Bend; bendenduranceacademy.org or 541-904-5048.
Sports & Outdoors
Monday 7/17
Women’s MTB Rides: Ride to the trails from Pine Mountain Sports with our Women’s Program Ambassadors every other Monday of each month; 5:30-8 p.m.; free; Pine Mountain Sports, 255 SW Century Drive, Bend; facebook.com/pinemountainsports or 541-385-8080.
Yoga, Hike and Brew at Pilot Butte: Join for an guided tour and insider’s experience of Bend culture; 8-10 a.m.; $42; Pilot Butte State Park, 2020 NE Linnea Dr, Bend; wildlandguidingcompany.com.
Wednesday 7/19
Footzone Midweek Run: Join the weekly running club; 5:30 p.m.; free; FootZone, 842 NW Wall St., Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-317-3568.
Sit Spot Community Gathering & Meditation: Join Mindy of Rooted Presence for a short, powerful meditation and nature immersion to help relieve stress and regulate the nervous system; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; $20; Tumalo State Park, 64120 O.B. Riley Road, Bend; rootedpresence.com.
Weekly Pub Run: Join every Wednesday night for the weekly group run; 5:30-7 p.m.; free; Cascade Lakes Brewpub, 1441 SW Chandler Ave. Suite 100, Bend; facebook.com/CascadeLakesBrewingCo.
Lectures & Classes
Monday 7/17
Bend Zen Meditation Group: Two 25-minute sits followed by a short Dharma discussion; 6:45-8:30 p.m.; free, donations accepted; Trinity Episcopal Church, Brooks Hall, 469 NW Wall St., Bend; bendzen.net or 541-382-5542.
Mocktails — The Art of Non-Alcoholic Mixology: Flavorful and sophisticated non-alcoholic drinks are perfect for entertaining and everyday enjoyment; 6-7 p.m.; free; online; deschuteslibrary.org.
NAMI Connections Peer Support Group: NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group is a free, peer-led support group for any adult who has experienced symptoms of a mental health condition; 7-9 p.m.; free; Online via Zoom; namicentraloregon.org or 541-316-0167.
Tuesday 7/18
Paint Night: Sip, snack and enjoy as you are led step-by-step from start to finish; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $50; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Wednesday 7/19
Bend Toastmasters Club Meeting: Practicing the vital skills of public speaking and interpersonal communication that Toastmasters has always offered, combined with the need for technology-enabled remote meetings; noon-1 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; bend.toastmastersclubs.org or 206-390-8507.
NAMI Peer-to-Peer Class: An eight-session educational program for adults with mental health conditions who are looking to better understand themselves and their recovery; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; free; First Presbyterian Church of Bend, 230 NE Ninth St., Bend; namicentraloregon.org.
Teen Grief Groups: This safe space allows them to hold and be held as they navigate the struggles of growing up and dealing with loneliness,loss, divorce, death, anxiety depression and isolation; 6-7:30 p.m.; $50; The Cottage, 33 NW Louisiana Ave., Bend; livingundone.org or 541-223-9955.
Food & Drinks
Monday 7/17
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Monday night; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Co., 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Tuesday 7/18
2023 Wine on the Deck Summer Series: Sit, sip and learn from the different local wineries while enjoying a unique array of small-plate pairings; 3-6 p.m.; $60, 90-minute tasting, rsvp required; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Women Tasting Flight — A Tour of France: A monthly group of Women connecting with wine and one another; 5:30-7 p.m.; $66; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way Suite 1, Bend; flightswinebend.com or 541-728-0753.
Wednesday 7/19
Bend Farmers Market: Supports the viability of local farmers and producers who offer fresh local produce and farm products produced sustainably, enhancing the business, nutritional, and community health of Central Oregon; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; accepts EBT; Downtown Bend, Brook Street Alley, Bend; bendfarmersmarket.com.
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Wednesday; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Deschutes Brewery & Public House, 1044 NW Bond St., Bend; deschutesbrewery.com or 541-382-9242.
Wednesday Cookouts: Barbecuing on the Traeger every Wednesday alongside a special guest brewery with some live local tunes too; 5-7 p.m.; $20, first come first serve, all ages welcome; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Thursday 7/20
Fundraising Dinner & Featured Flight with Vital Wines: Join for an intimate family dinner with non-profit winery Vital from Walla Walla ; 4:30 p.m.; $110; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way Suite 1, Bend; flightswinebend.com or 541-728-0753.
Trivia on the Moon: Trivia will be held on the patio; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
