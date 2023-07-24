There's a diverse range of events to explore in Central Oreogon this week.
Music lovers can catch The String Cheese Incident's performance at Hayden Homes Amphitheater or Boombox and Rubbah Tree at Munch & Music in Drake Park on Thursday.
For theater enthusiasts, there's "Queen Lear," an outdoor production of William Shakespeare's play in Prineville. Comedy shows by Max Boehme and Cole Robeson will also bring laughter to Redmond and Bend, respectively.
Sports and outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy yoga, hiking, and brew at Pilot Butte, climbing camps, pickleball competitions, and various running events throughout the week.
Art
Thursday 7/27
The String Cheese Incident: The American jam band will perform 6:15 p.m.; $49.50 ; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin-Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Munch & Music — Boombox with Rubbah Tree: This weekly series provides the community of Central Oregon with free live music, food vendors at Restaurant Row, family fun in the Kids Zone, local vendors down Artisan Row and beer, wine and spirits; 5:30-9 p.m.; free; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; munchandmusic.com.
Theater & Dance
Monday 7/24
Bend Ecstatic Dance: Join once or weekly for a group dance experience that has no choreographed moves and allows for freedom of movement to the sound of the music; 7:15-9:15 p.m.; $12-$22 sliding scale, ages 12+; Tula Movement Arts, 2797 NW Clearwater Drive, Bend; ecstaticbend.com.
Wednesday 7/26
Argentine Tango Classes and Dance: Learn the Argentine Tango in this beginner/intermediate class followed by dancing, no partner needed; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $5-$10 drop-in; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; CentralOregonTango.com.
Thursday 7/27
Queen Lear: An all outdoor production of Queen Lear by William Shakespeare; 7:30-10 p.m.; $20-$25; Crook County Amphitheater, 1751 S. Main St., Prineville; bendticket.com or 503-740-9619.
Comedy
Thursday 7/27
Crackin Up Comedy — Max Boehme: Beertown Comedy Presents headlining comedian Max Boehme, visiting all the way from Salt Lake City; 8-10 p.m.; $20-$25; General Duffy's, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; 541-527-4345.
Stand Up Comedy Special with Cole Robeson: The local comedy juggernaut turned national with Big Laugh Comedy Network, now triumphantly returns to Bend to film his first stand-up; 8-10 p.m.; $20-$25; Cascade Theatrical Company, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; 541-389-0803.
Books
Monday 7/24
Out of This World Book Club: The book club will be discussing "A Memory Called Empire," by Arkady Martine; 6 p.m.; free; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-549-0866.
Sports & Outdoors
Monday 7/24
Summer Climbing Camps: From indoor programs for youth climbers at our new climbing facility, to outdoor programs at Smith Rock with our certified guides, BEA has all the options for a rad summer experience; 8 a.m.; $60-$400; Bend Endurance Academy, 222 SE Reed Market Road, Suite 200, Bend; bendenduranceacademy.org or 541-904-5048.
Women's MTB Rides: Ride to the trails from Pine Mountain Sports with our Women’s Program Ambassadors every other Monday of each month; 5:30-8 p.m.; free; Pine Mountain Sports, 255 SW Century Drive, Bend; facebook.com/pinemountainsports or 541-385-8080.
Yoga, Hike and Brew at Pilot Butte: Join for an guided tour and insider's experience of Bend culture; 8-10 a.m.; $42; Pilot Butte State Park, 2020 NE Linnea Drive, Bend; wildlandguidingcompany.com.
Yoga Sculpt Classes: Combing the mindful practices of yoga with the challenges of strength training; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; $120; free Spirit Yoga + Fitness + Play, 320 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 150, Bend; freespiritbend.com or 541-241-3919.
Tuesday 7/25
Paulina Creek Preserve Tour: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Leslie Olson for a tour of one of our newest conservation projects; 10 a.m.-noon; free, must register in advance; Paulina Creek Preserve, Bend; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Wednesday 7/26
2023 Pacific Northwest Classic: Watch over 700 pickleball players compete for a $34,000 purse; 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; free; Pine Nursery Park, 3750 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; bendpickleballclub.com.
Footzone Midweek Run: Join the weekly running club; 5:30 p.m.; free; FootZone, 842 NW Wall St., Bend; facebook.com or 541-317-3568.
Weekly Pub Run: Join every Wednesday night for the weekly group run; 5:30-7 p.m.; free; Cascade Lakes Brewpub, 1441 SW Chandler Ave. Suite 100, Bend; facebook.com/CascadeLakesBrewingCo.
Yoga at the Park: 60-minute vinyasa class hosted by local doula and yoga instructor Kaija Marshall; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; donation appreciated; Pine Nursery Park, 3750 Northeast Purcell Boulevard, Bend; bendticket.com.
Thursday 7/27
2023 Pacific Northwest Classic: Watch over 700 pickleball players compete for a $34k purse; 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; free; Pine Nursery Park, 3750 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; bendpickleballclub.com.
Sit Spot Community Gathering & Meditation: Join Mindy of Rooted Presence for a short but powerful meditation and nature immersion to help relieve stress and regulate our nervous system; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; $20; Tumalo State Park, 64120 O.B. Riley Road, Bend; rootedpresence.com.
Lectures & Classes
Monday 7/24
Bend Zen Meditation Group: Two 25-minute sits followed by a short dharma discussion; 6:45-8:30 p.m.; free, donations accepted; Trinity Episcopal Church, Brooks Hall, 469 NW Wall St., Bend; bendzen.net or 541-382-5542.
NAMI Connections Peer Support Group: NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group is a free, peer-led support group for any adult who has experienced symptoms of a mental health condition; 7-9 p.m.; free; Online via Zoom; namicentraloregon.org or 541-316-0167.
Wednesday 7/26
NAMI Peer-to-Peer Class: An eight-session educational program for adults with mental health conditions who are looking to better understand themselves and their recovery; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; free; First Presbyterian Church of Bend, 230 NE Ninth St., Bend; namicentraloregon.org.
Teen Grief Groups: This safe space allows them to hold and be held as they navigate the struggles of growing up and dealing with loneliness, loss, divorce, death, anxiety depression and isolation; 6-7:30 p.m.; $50; The Cottage, 33 NW Louisiana Ave., Bend; livingundone.org or 541-223-9955.
Thursday 7/27
NAMI Family Support Group: A peer-led support group for any adult with a loved one who has experienced symptoms of a mental health condition; 5:15-6:45 p.m.; free; Online via Zoom; namicentraloregon.org or 541-316-0167.
Food & Drinks
Monday 7/24
2023 Crawfish Boil: Enjoy fresh and local fare and music while hanging out on the patio for a night of bringing the community together; 6-8 p.m.; $50-$55 per person; Cascade Lake Brewing Company, 1441 SW Chandler Ave. Suite #100, Bend; cascadelakes.com or 541-388-4998.
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Monday night; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Tuesday 7/25
2023 Wine on the Deck Summer Series: Sit, sip, and learn from the different local wineries while enjoying a unique array of small-plate pairings; 3-6 p.m.; $60, 90-minute tasting, rsvp required; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Bingo Fundraiser: Support Healing Reins at Deschutes Brewpub buy purchasing a pint and playing some bingo; 6-8 p.m.; free; Deschutes Brewery & Public House, 1044 NW Bond St., Bend; healingreins.org or 541-382-9242.
Wednesday 7/26
Bend Farmers Market: Supports the viability of local farmers and producers who offer fresh local produce and farm products produced sustainably; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; accepts EBT; Downtown Bend, Brook Street Alley, Bend; bendfarmersmarket.com.
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Wednesday; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Deschutes Brewery & Public House, 1044 NW Bond St., Bend; deschutesbrewery.com or 541-382-9242.
Wednesday Cookouts: Barbecuing on the Traeger every Wednesday alongside a special guest brewery with some live local tunes too; 5-7 p.m.; $20 First come first serve, all ages welcome; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Wine 101 Workshop: Learn how to identify wines at this workshop; 6:30 p.m.; $45; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way Suite 1, Bend; flightswinebend.com or 541-728-0753.
Thursday 7/27
Trivia on the Moon: Trivia will be held on the patio; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
