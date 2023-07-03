Welcome to a week filled with excitement in Central Oregon! Enjoy live music by The Ballybogs and the Munch & Music series. Delve into theater with ”Calendars Girls” at Cascades Theatrical Company. Laugh out loud with comedian Steve Hofstetter. Engage in outdoor adventures like Women’s MTB Rides and the Weekly Pub Run. Test your knowledge at trivia nights or enjoy an evening wine tastings. There are always things happening in the buzzing, vibrant town. Check out this list of some of the events Bend has to offer this week.
Art
Thursday 7/6
The Ballybogs: The local Irish band will perform every Thursday evening; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Cellar, 206 NW Oregon Ave., Suite 2, Bend; porterbrewingco.com or 541-382-1645.
Munch & Music: This weekly series provides the community of Central Oregon with free live music, food vendors at Restaurant Row, family fun in the Kids Zone, local vendors down Artisan Row and beer, wine and spirits; 5:30-9 p.m.; free; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; munchandmusic.com.Steve.
Thursday House Band: The Sisters-based musician Benji age showcases his talented friends every Thursday evening; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Theater & Dance
Monday 7/3
Adult Movement Workshop for the Non-Dancer: This improvisation class for non-dancers uses the fundamentals of modern, contemporary and contact improvisation techniques; 6:30-8 p.m.; $35 for one workshop, $85 for three workshops; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; etcbend.org
Improv Class Series: Improve your listening skills, build confidence, exercise your brain, connect to others, lower your stress and expand your mind in this series; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; $295; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; bendinstituteofcomedy.com or 541-410-5866.
Wednesday 7/5
Adult Movement Workshop for the Non-Dancer: This improvisation class for non-dancers uses the fundamentals of modern, contemporary and contact improvisation techniques; 6:30-8 p.m.; $35 for one workshop, $85 for three workshops; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; etcbend.org.
Argentine Tango Classes and Dance: Learn the Argentine tango in this beginner/intermediate class followed by dancing, no partner needed; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $5-$10 drop-in; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; CentralOregonTango.com.
Soul in Motion Conscious Dance: Facilitated and guided open movement class; 6-7:15 p.m.; $20; Continuum Yoga, 155 SW Century Dr Suite 112, Bend; soulinmotionbend.com or 541-948-7015.
Thursday 7/6
Adult Movement Workshop for the Non-Dancer: This improvisation class for non-dancers uses the fundamentals of modern, contemporary, and contact improvisation techniques; 6:30-8 p.m.; $35 1 workshop, $85 three workshops; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; etcbend.org.
Cascades Theatrical Company — Calendars Girls : A touching and empowering story of friendship, courage, and unexpected triumph. Follow a group of extraordinary women as they challenge societal norms and bare it all for a meaningful cause; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; $27- $29 Students/Seniors discount; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Comedy
Monday 7/3
Improv Class Series: Improve your listening skills, build confidence, exercise your brain, connect to others, lower your stress and expand your mind in this series; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; $295; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; bendinstituteofcomedy.com or 541-410-5866.
Thursday 7/6
Steve Hofstetter: The seasoned comedian will perform in Bend; 7-11 p.m.; $25-$35; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Sports & Outdoors
Monday 7/3
Women’s MTB Rides: Ride to the trails from Pine Mountain Sports with Women’s Program ambassadors every other Monday; 5:30-8 p.m.; free; Pine Mountain Sports, 255 SW Century Drive, Bend; facebook.com/pinemountainsports or 541-385-8080.
Wednesday 7/5
Footzone Midweek Run: Join the weekly running club; 5:30 p.m.; free; FootZone, 842 NW Wall St., Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-317-3568.
Weekly Pub Run: Join every Wednesday night for the weekly group run; 5:30-7 p.m.; free; Cascade Lakes Brewpub, 1441 SW Chandler Ave. Suite 100, Bend; facebook.com/CascadeLakesBrewingCo.
Yoga at the Park: Join for a 60-minute vinyasa class hosted by local birth & postpartum doula and yoga instructor Kaija Marshall; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; donation appreciated; Pine Nursery Park, 3750 Northeast Purcell Boulevard, Bend; 541-323-0964.
Thursday 7/6
Plant Hike: Explore the transition zone where wet westside and dry eastside plants converge in the mixed conifer forest; 9 a.m.-noon; free, registration is required; Metolius Preserve, SW Warm Springs Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Lectures & Classes
Monday 7/3
Bend Zen Meditation Group: Two 25-minute sits followed by a short dharma discussion; 6:45-8:30 p.m.; free Donations accepted; Trinity Episcopal Church, Brooks Hall, 469 NW Wall St., Bend; bendzen.net or 541-382-5542.
Diabetes Prevention Program: The Diabetes Prevention Program is proven to help people with pre-diabetes prevent or delay type 2 diabetes; 10:30-11:30 a.m.; free; La Pine Community Health Center, 51600 Huntington Road, La Pine or 541-536-3435 ext 1737.
NAMI Connections Peer Support Group: NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group is a free, peer-led support group for any adult who has experienced symptoms of a mental health condition; 7-9 p.m.; free; Online via Zoom; namicentraloregon.org or 541-316-0167.
Wednesday 7/5
NAMI Peer-to-Peer Class: An eight-session educational program for adults with mental health conditions who are looking to better understand themselves and their recovery; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; free; First Presbyterian Church of Bend, 230 NE Ninth St., Bend; namicentraloregon.org.
Teen Grief Groups: This safe space allows them to hold and be held as they navigate the struggles of growing up and dealing with loneliness,loss, divorce, death, anxiety depression and isolation; 6-7:30 p.m.; $50; The Cottage, 33 NW Louisiana Ave., Bend; livingundone.org or 541-223-9955.
Food & Drinks
Monday 7/3
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Monday night; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Co., 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Tuesday 7/4
2023 Wine on the Deck Summer Series: Sit, sip, and learn from the different local wineries while enjoying a unique array of small-plate pairings; 3-6 p.m.; $60, 90 minute tasting, rsvp required; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Wednesday 7/5
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multimedia trivia every Wednesday; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Deschutes Brewery & Public House, 1044 NW Bond St., Bend; deschutesbrewery.com or 541-382-9242.
Wednesday Cookouts: Barbecuing on the Traeger every Wednesday alongside a special guest brewery and live local musicians; 5-7 p.m.; $20, first come, first serve, all ages welcome; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Thursday 7/6
Trivia on the Moon: Trivia will be held on the patio; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
