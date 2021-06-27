Move over, Lucy — Bella’s the new top dog.
Well, the county’s new top dog name, at least.
There are 156 dog owners who chose Bella as their furry friend’s title, just edging out Lucy, the most popular dog name when The Bulletin reviewed the data in 2017.
New to the list of top names is Cooper, replacing Molly in the No. 10 spot. Others on the top 10 list, including Charlie, Daisy and Buddy, remain some of the county’s favorites.
Bend resident Fred Mallinger picked the sixth most popular name for his Vizsla Doberman, Sadie.
“She came with the name Lady, which I didn’t like,” Mallinger said of why he chose to rename her. “I didn’t want to rock her world.”
Mallinger adopted Sadie from a shelter in Boulder, Colorado. He’d been planning to get a smaller dog, he said.
“She wasn’t at all what I pictured,” Mallinger said, standing in the sun at the Riverbend Dog Park on Friday as Sadie looked hesitantly toward the water. “I walked in (to the shelter), I walked past the crate she was in, and she just spoke to me.”
Deschutes County’s favorite names are in line with the nation’s.
All of the names on the county’s top-10 list are also among the most popular across the country, according to Rover, the pet-sitting website.
Some of the county’s other dog names pay homage to the region’s outdoor spirit, like the 82 dogs named Bear, 65 dogs named Scout and 14 dogs named Juniper.
And the list of local names includes other creative, albeit less popular, monikers: Four dogs named Ziggy Stardust, three Tequilas, one Deschutes and one Douglas Fur.
Deschutes County’s preferences for dog breeds hasn’t changed much in the past few years. Labradors still dominate the ranking of favorite dogs, beating golden retrievers, border collies and chihuahuas (not to mention lab-adjacent breeds, like lab mixes, labradoodles and lab retrievers).
After owning a Labrador-Newfoundland mix, Bend resident Denise Broadhead wanted a dog that would shed less hair.
She didn’t quite get that with Abby, a 6-year-old golden retriever with the county’s 20th most-popular name.
“I work at Lowe’s, and somebody came in with a puppy, and I said, ‘If you have a female, I want her.’ And he ran home and got her,” Broadhead said. “Golden retriever puppies — you just fall for them.”
Since the rankings of the top names are based on the county’s dog license data, they might be incomplete. Just under 16,000 dogs have been registered in the county, while estimates from the American Veterinary Medical Association suggest there are likely closer to 44,000 dogs living in the county.
Licenses are required for all dogs in the county. The license tags cost $30 annually for an unaltered animal or $16 for a spayed or neutered dog and can be purchased from the county, local humane society or participating veterinarians.
The licensing process helps owners reconnect to their dogs if lost and ensures dogs in the county are vaccinated against rabies, said Lynne Ouchida, the community outreach manager for the Humane Society of Central Oregon.
She also said the COVID-19 pandemic actually kept more dogs in homes. The shelter received fewer returned dogs and had an easier time finding homes for older dogs and those with more intense health and obedience issues.
“While people were home with their pets, they actually kind of realized why they got them in the first place,” Ouchida said.
But Broadhead’s known that about Abby for a while.
“I go home ; I’m excited to see her,” Broadhead said. “There’s really no words for it: perfect companion.”
